Is The Bitcoin Bull Market Over? Pundit Warns Investors Of 30-Day Window To Take Profit

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/10 17:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005897-7.52%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002372+0.59%
Overtake
TAKE$0.17457-1.88%
SOON
SOON$0.3397+7.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00199-0.99%

The Bitcoin price hit a new all-time high in July, but has since slowed down. While the Ethereum price had also hit a new all-time high back in August, the broader altcoin market remains weak, leading to speculations that there will not be an altcoin season. With no expectations of an altcoin season happening soon, some have started calling for the cycle top, meaning that a bear market could be on the horizon.

Bitcoin Halving Trend Says Bull Market Is Over

Crypto investor and trader Philakone took to the X (formerly Twitter) platform to update his over 170,000 followers on what part of the cycle the market is in. To do this, Philakone looks back on the past two bull cycles, using the duration of each one from the Bitcoin halving to predict when the current cycle will end.

The Bitcoin halving has always been a way to predict when bull and bear markets could begin, and in the last few cycles, it has been quite accurate, and the trend has remained similar. One of the major things is how many days after the Bitcoin halving was completed it took for the Bitcoin price and the crypto market to reach the top.

As the crypto trader explains, back in 2017, after the 2016 Bitcoin halving, it took a total of 545 days for the bull market to be completed. Similarly, after the 2020 Bitcoin halving, it took another 525 days for the bull market to be over. This shows a tight timeframe for each one.

Currently, the crypto market has already been in 506 days of bull market at the time of the post, with the Bitcoin price already hitting multiple new all-time highs. As a result, the crypto analyst believes that it is time to take profit as there are fewer than 30 days left for this bull market. He also believes that the bull market is now “100% over”.

4-Year Cycle Theory Getting Tossed Out

The Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle Theory has historically been one of the most accurate measures for when the bull market begins and ends. However, this current cycle has deviated heavily from the 4-year cycle, and this has been attributed to the change in macro headwinds. The advent of things like Spot Bitcoin ETFs had triggered ‘premature’ liquidity into the market, pushing the BTC price to early highs and leaving the altcoin market behind.

However, others such antiprosynthesis.eth believe that the 4-year cycle never existed in the first place. Instead, it was just the macro liquidity aligning every four years. Then the bear markets were being brought on by macro liquidity turning negative, and the turn in the tide the market is seeing now is due to macro liquidity turning positive instead.

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.012+66.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-8.00%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Share
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1493-7.95%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Share
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06133-1.04%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.1+0.42%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Share

Trending News

More

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion