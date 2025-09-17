Is the China ban fueling Nvidia stock short interest?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:32
MemeCore
M$2.59794+5.65%
Union
U$0.013363-18.91%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004133+0.73%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0356-0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.087-3.77%
Comedian
BAN$0.07781-0.15%

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock fell 2.78% in intraday trading on Wednesday, September 17, after reports that China imposed a ban on the company’s chips sparked immediate market reaction.

At the time of writing, NVDA shares trade at $170.51, roughly 7.5% below their 52-week high, while Nvidia’s massive float of 23.3 billion shares and tiny short interest of just 0.84% make for a limited squeeze relief.

Further, the stock’s average true range (ATR) sits at 4.65, though its relative volume (RVOL) is subdued at 0.53, indicating that selling momentum has yet to accelerate in a meaningful way despite the price drop.

NVDA short interest. Source: Finviz

The tech war keeps escalating

CEO Jensen Huang said he was “disappointed but patient” in the wake of first reports that the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had instructed major firms, including titans like Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), not to purchase Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D chips designed specifically for the Chinese market.

The chipmaker’s relations with China have been complicated for a while. For instance, the company already excludes China from its financial forecasts, citing uncertainty tied to ongoing U.S.-China tech negotiations.

Washington itself has already restricted Nvidia’s artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports, including the H20 server chip, on national security grounds. Later, the White House announced in August that a new export license would come at the cost of a 15% share in H20 sales in China.

Earlier this week, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) launched an antitrust probe into Nvidia’s $6.9 billion acquisition of Mellanox. Beijing also reportedly pressured the American company to halt production over security concerns, but the CEO denied the chips have “any security backdoors.”

Huang is currently accompanying President Trump on a state visit to the U.K., where Nvidia unveiled a £11 billion ($15 billion) investment in British AI infrastructure. Accordingly, market watchers are patiently waiting to see how the European moves might also affect the stock.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/is-the-china-ban-fueling-nvidia-stock-short-interest/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to CoinDesk , MoneyGram announced the launch of a new-generation app in Colombia, powered by the USDC stablecoin. Users can receive and hold USD stablecoins through the app. The app is powered by Circle 's USDC , the Stellar blockchain, and Crossmint wallet technology. MoneyGram plans to expand to more markets and currently has over 6,000 locations in Colombia. Officials stated that the stablecoin provides users with a stable currency and real-time settlement capabilities.
RealLink
REAL$0.06359-0.57%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08705-4.06%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9995-0.01%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:40
Share
Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

MicroStrategy benzeri bir strateji benimseyen dev şirket Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), ek Solana alımı yapmak için yeni hamlesini açıkladı. Buna göre şirket 4 milyar dolarlık ek altcoin satın alımı için harekete geçti. Yapılan resmi açıklamaya göre, Forward Industries ABD Menkul Kıymetler ve Borsa Komisyonu’na (SEC) bir S-3 kayıt beyanı sunduğunu ve Solana (SOL) hazine stratejisini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Solana
SOL$234.08-2.15%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005114-6.74%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016952-3.48%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 22:36
Share
Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

PANews reported on September 17th that Sonic Labs announced an investment in FinChain, an institutional-grade RWA service provider, to accelerate its strategic goal of becoming the future financial settlement layer. Through this partnership, Sonic will support RWA issuance, institutional-grade settlement channels, and compatibility with DeFi, further expanding the market application of on-chain physical assets (RWA). It was reported last month that FinChain, a subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, was officially launched and achieved millions of dollars in financing .
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.19906-6.48%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001962+15.41%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5178-1.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 22:49
Share

Trending News

More

MoneyGram puts stablecoins at the core of its next-generation app

Bu Altcoinin MicroStrategy’si Olmaya Çalışan Dev şirket, 4 Milyar Dolarlık Ek Altcoin Satın Almak İçin SEC’e Başvurdu!

Sonic Labs Announces Investment in Institutional-Grade RWA Service Provider FinChain

Openverse Completes $8 Million Series B Funding, with Participation from Bright Capital and Others

BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Could Surpass Solana by 2026