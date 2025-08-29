Is This The Best Crypto Investment Of 2025 As DeSoc Could Recreate Shiba Inu And PEPE Coin Gains

Analysts now have their eyes on three top-notch projects that offer more than hype: Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL), and DeSoc (SOCS).

Each of these altcoins brings something unique to the table, be it super-fast smart contracts, a growing dApp ecosystem, or going big on decentralized social infrastructure. With real-world utility, developer adoption, and growing communities backing them, these altcoins are being described as the top cryptos to invest in now by retail and institutional voices alike.

Let’s dive into the numbers and why these three are causing a splash in 2025.

AVAX has Resisted Despite the Price Drop

Avalanche, at other times praised for its speed and scalability, now trades at $23.39, down by 6.45% over the last 24 hours. Its market cap is $9.87 billion, trading volume of $890.5 million, which went down somewhat by 1.62%.

Despite this fall, AVAX is still a force to be reckoned with in the smart contract arena. The subnet architecture of the protocol allows developers to deploy extremely flexible blockchains tailored for specific applications, from gaming to DeFi. With institutional buying picking up steam and consistent updates on the roadmap, Avalanche is still a low-gas-fee cryptocurrency with long-term prospects.

Solana’s Strength Keeps It In The Top Tier

Solana (SOL), the erstwhile “Ethereum killer,” was trading at $184.52, a 6.79% dip in the last twenty-four hours. Its market cap is still at $99.48 billion, with trading volume showing a 14.1% increase to now at $11.49 billion.

SOL remains standing tall for its extremely fast transaction times and ridiculously low fees and is quickly becoming the chain of choice for NFT portals, GameFi platforms, and scalable DeFi applications. The recent drop is regarded by analysts as a much-needed correction and not something to be worried about, especially as Solana-based projects continue to go strong.

Still, for those who are looking for the next 100x crypto, there are others peering elsewhere to a new star by the name of DeSoc.

DeSoc: The Viral Social Layer Web3 Desperately Needs

While AVAX and Solana are scaling transactions, DeSoc is scaling something arguably much bigger: social identity and reputation across the decentralized web.

DeSoc (Decentralized Social) fuels a unified identity layer for Web2 and Web3. From Farcaster to Twitter and Lens, the SOCS token enables users and devs to sync identity, build trust, and monetize influence across platforms.

The SOCS token is now in presale, but it’s already made waves with over $10 million raised in just over a week, with pundits calling it the best altcoin to buy today for those planning ahead for 2025.

What’s behind the DeSoc buzz?

Decentralized identity across numerous platforms

SOCS token used for staking and voting

APIs for creating social tools that developers will love

Reputation tracking and monetization of content

Over $10 million raised, and early-bird rewards are live

Whereas AVAX and Solana are taking care of the infrastructure needs at the base level, DeSoc is targeting what is missing: the people layer. In a global ecosystem where developers, influencers, and creators survive on social identity and trust, DeSoc can be the glue that holds the Web3 world together.

Final Take: Balance The Present With The Future

AVAX and Solana have already proven themselves, delivering reliability and scale to Web3 today. But if you want to know where the next wave of growth and innovation will arrive from, DeSoc has a compelling case.

Its social-first design takes advantage of one of Web3’s most valuable assets: reputation. Add to this its developer-focused stack and user demand accelerating at an alarming speed, and it’s little wonder that SOCS tokens are vanishing fast from presale.

Discover the future of decentralized social infrastructure with DeSoc. Explore the project and join the SOCS token presale here:

