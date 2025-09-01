Is XRP ETF Possible? Top Expert Shuts Down Speculations

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:17
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15269-5.32%
Threshold
T$0.01624-0.79%
Wormhole
W$0.08294-3.83%
Solana
SOL$201.23-1.41%
RealLink
REAL$0.05788+1.18%
XRP
XRP$2.809-0.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000783--%

The endless back-and-forth on whether an XRP ETF would ever matter seems to have finally met a full stop. Nate Geraci, who has built a reputation as one of the most expert ETF watchers, went straight to the point this week: Demand for a spot XRP fund is being badly misread.

To him, it feels the same way people shrugged off Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs at first, only to watch billions pour in once the doors opened.

You Might Also Like

Geraci’s latest comment lands right at the time as the SEC’s table is overflowing: 92 crypto ETF filings are waiting. Out of those, the familiar Bitcoin and Ethereum get a few more products, but the real action has shifted. Solana has eight filings on record, XRP sits at seven, and the queue keeps growing.

These all are not just random startups either. Names like WisdomTree, whose XRP ETF decision was pushed back on Aug. 25, and several heavyweight managers are filing amendments with October deadlines. A calendar for fall on the crypto market now feels like a set of alarms.

Was XRP ‘next Bitcoin’ whole time?

At the same time, a few signals have already been dropped on the institutional side. Thus, Canary Capital called XRP the only asset, besides Bitcoin, that actually resonates with Wall Street pros. Amplify is testing a different spin altogether, pitching an ETF that generates income from XRP options.

Hard to argue, fund managers wouldn’t be filing without at least some expectation of approval.

You Might Also Like

And Geraci isn’t guessing from the sidelines. He was early on Bitcoin ETFs, and he was early on Ethereum too. Both times the market thought small, both times it was wrong. His call on XRP fits the same pattern.

If the SEC finally waves approval through, the speculation will end once and for all.

Source: https://u.today/is-xrp-etf-possible-top-expert-shuts-down-speculations

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.9159-2.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-2.18%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07502-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,729.37+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018345-1.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,454.68-0.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Share
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10194-1.92%
Share
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

Bitcoin slides to $107K as whales offload $4B over weekend