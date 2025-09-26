XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19.  Some ... Read more The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19.  Some ... Read more The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/26 16:41
XRP, the native cryptocurrency of XRP Ledger, has been experiencing a significant downward momentum due to the current broader cryptocurrency market downturn. According to the latest market data, XRP is currently valued at $2.75, significantly lower than yesterday’s price, and its price today is down nearly 10% from its monthly high on September 19. 

Some experts in the crypto arena claimed that XRP’s price had been declining on September 26, 2025, falling approximately 6.50% in the last 24 hours to $2.74. They noted that the price had struggled to hold above $3.00 recently, even after ETF approvals, indicating fragile investor confidence. The current market sentiment of Ripple Ledger’s native token is bearish, and its fear and greed index is showing fear, which means there is investor anxiety and nervousness about the possible price drops.

Will XRP Crash Again Today? 

XRP currently shows fragile investor confidence, and the market analysts predict that the coin is likely to continue its downturn today as well. Current market analysis suggests that the token will trade at an average $2.75 and is likely to balance the price throughout the day. A breakdown below this point is also plausible, and if it happens, it might trigger a sharp sell-off. The potential breaking above of key resistance around $3.15 could lead to market recovery, and the token could display a small price surge amid these unfavourable market conditions. 

XRP started today’s trading activity at $2.7819 with a daily trading volume of $9.03 billion. The XRP token managed to show a small upward momentum and reached $2.8108, showing a possible momentum shift, but the token couldn’t manage to keep that breaking point, which led to further downfall to $2.73. 

CryptoEQ XRP sentiment report predicted that over the next five days, XRP would reach the highest price of $2.77 the following day, which would represent a 0.19% growth compared to the current price. They stated that this followed a -10.07% price change over the last 7 days. They also claimed that the price of XRP was expected to drop by -0.74% and reach $2.75 by October 26, 2025. They stated that, according to their technical indicators, the current sentiment was Bearish while the Fear & Greed Index was showing 44 (Fear). They reported that XRP had recorded 11 out of 30 green days with 3.45% price volatility over the last 30 days. Based on their XRP forecast, they concluded that it is not a good time to buy XRP.

CoinMarketCap did the technical breakdown and stated that XRP had broken below its 7-day SMA ($2.90) and pivot point ($2.81), with the RSI14 at 37.87 signaling bearish momentum. It added that the MACD histogram (-0.025) confirmed weakening buying pressure. CMC added that the $2.71 support, which was defended three times in September, was critical and that a close below it could trigger algorithmic sell-offs targeting $2.50. They mentioned that Fibonacci retracement levels suggested resistance at $3.07 (23.6%) and $3.00 (38.2%).

Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week

XRP is down this week due to the mixed impact of large-scale liquidations, profit taking by institutional investors, macroeconomic factors, and the overall bearish crypto market sentiment that experts often describe as “Red September”. According to the latest market evaluation, a flash crash earlier in the week obliterated all the excess leverage from the crypto market, and the experts believe that this could be a significant factor for the current downturn of the token. Some experts and analysts claim that a $1.5B crypto liquidation event on September 24–25 had triggered broad selling, with Ethereum’s drop below $4,000 fueling altcoin weakness. They reported that XRP’s 24h trading volume had surged 38.83% to $9.13B, reflecting panic exits.

There are some findings and opinions that XRP’s weekly downturn is occurring because of the wider cryptocurrency market sell-off, impacting prominent cryptos like BTC, Ethereum, and other altcoins. Significant outflows from XRP spot-crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are fueling this downward momentum, and the recently recorded outflows effectively ended a multi-week inflow streak.

XRP’s ongoing decline reflects a combination of various factors, but the experts believe that XRP, regaining its market momentum and dominance, is not a scenario that we need to wait for a long period of time.

Disclaimer: This information is only recommended for educational purposes and is not legal or financial advice. You should consult with an independent financial and legal advisor before making any crypto investment decisions.

The post Is XRP Price Crashing Again Today? Why Ripple’s Token Is Down This Week appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
