Is XRP Price Rally Losing Steam? Traders Pivot Into Layer Brett for 20,000% Gains

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/25 19:00
The recent surge in XRP price above $3 had traders celebrating, but momentum is showing signs of slowing as profit-taking sets in. While XRP still holds long-term potential, attention is shifting toward high-growth meme coins that combine blockchain utility with viral energy. One name leading the charge is Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 token already making noise with predictions of 20,000% upside. Let’s explore why you should also capitalize on this investment opportunity!

Layer Brett Sees Surge in Investment in Q3

Layer Brett is turning heads across the market. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, it offers speed, scalability, and cheaper transactions. That alone makes it more attractive than most meme coins, but the real draw lies in its explosive growth narrative. Traders are beginning to pivot, hoping to capture outsized returns before the next wave of adoption.

The community around Layer Brett is growing at a rapid pace. Retail investors find it easy to access since there are no KYC requirements slowing down participation. That open design has turned the project into a global story, pulling in both small holders and larger players looking for momentum. .

Whales are also circling. The staking rewards on Layer Brett are among the highest available, and such lucrative incentives have already sparked major interest. Whenever whales load up, smaller traders usually follow, building volume and liquidity. That activity can create the chain reaction that pushes a coin from niche to mainstream recognition.

Timing adds another layer of intrigue. The broader altcoin market is showing signs of strength, and traders are eager for fresh plays that combine culture with utility. Layer Brett fits right in. It is more than a meme. It is an ERC-20 token on a Layer 2 blockchain that blends DeFi mechanics with viral energy.

Speculation is already mounting that gains in the range of 20,000% are not just possible but within reach if current momentum holds. The ingredients are there: strong community, whale backing, and a market eager for the next breakout star. Traders are not asking whether Layer Brett has potential. They are asking how far it can run.

XRP Price Poised for a Rebound as Oversold Conditions and Strategic Moves Surface

Earlier in August, XRP rallied to $3.3, nearly hitting the peak. However, after mid-month, XRP slipped below its 50-day simple moving average, a sign that it may now be oversold. That dip has traders watching closely for relief rallies or consolidation near the lower range.

Meanwhile, a fresh partnership between Ripple and SBI includes an MoU on RLUSD, suggesting growing demand for XRP’s utility in tokenization. This dual pressure of technical weakness and underlying support builds narrative tension.

The XRP token is now consolidating beneath stubborn resistance. It moves within the $2.98-$3.10 zone, as buyers step in at each dip. Analysts highlight that a breakout above $3.30-$3.40 would be the first clear signal of renewed upward momentum. The range remains tight for now, but this very confinement may set the stage for a breakout if demand strengthens.

The oversold condition suggests dip buyers may be entering. Nevertheless, XRP’s consolidation under key resistance shows market hesitation, but also tight range building. These factors together hint at a pivot point where direction could soon shift.

Conclusion

XRP’s momentum is beginning to look uncertain, and some traders are opting to chase newer opportunities like Layer Brett, thanks to its massive staking rewards and viral presale. With an attractive entry price of just $0.0047 and over $1.4 million in revenue, it’s quickly positioning itself as an alternative for those who believe XRP’s run may be fading.

Highlights: Three firms are planning a $1B Solana treasury to create one of the largest single-asset crypto funds. The proposal, if implemented, could influence the price and liquidity of Solana. Corporate treasuries are expanding beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, with Solana gaining ground among major institutional players. Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are raising $1 billion to create a large Solana-focused treasury, according to a Bloomberg report. The three firms are holding talks with investors while working on plans to acquire a publicly traded company. They intend to transform the acquired entity into a digital asset treasury business dedicated to Solana. This approach would allow the firms to consolidate resources and create one of the largest single-asset treasuries in the market. According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto are in talks with potential backers to raise about $1 billion to acquire Solana (SOL), which would mark the largest treasury dedicated to the token. Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the… pic.twitter.com/jz8CsmTZTe — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 25, 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as the lead banker for the transaction. The deal is expected to close in early September, giving the group a short timeline for execution. Market observers see the proposed fund as an extension of strategies pioneered by corporate treasuries that first concentrated on Bitcoin. While many firms still favor Bitcoin and Ethereum, Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin are focusing on Solana because of its rapid growth and expanding use cases. This coordinated initiative signals growing institutional interest in digital assets outside the two dominant cryptocurrencies. Analysts argue that the new raise of $1 billion is a testament to the belief in the potential of Solana remaining one of the top blockchain networks. Institutional Interest Builds Around Solana Treasury The Solana Foundation has already supported the plan, which lends credence to the campaign. Market analysts believe that creating an exclusive treasury would aid in decreasing the circulating supply of Solana. Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, said that institutional support of this scale could attract more developers and ecosystem projects. This strategy mirrors a trend among corporate treasuries. MicroStrategy made the idea of owning Bitcoin popular among many businesses, but firms rapidly diversified into Solana, BNB, and XRP. Publicly traded companies currently possess over 6 million SOL, as per available data. One such project is Upexi, which has obtained a $200 million credit line to expand its Solana reserves. SOL Strategies holds more than 420,000 Solana tokens in its treasury and is preparing for a Nasdaq listing. JUST IN: Solana treasury company @UpexiTreasury has surpassed 2 million $SOL in holdings, now worth $334M. In July, Upexi raised $200M and acquired over 1.26M $SOL, growing its treasury by 172%. pic.twitter.com/2DHwTOfOXF — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) August 5, 2025 Solana has gained popularity owing to its scalability, low fees, and speed. It powers a wide range of decentralized finance platforms, gaming projects, and consumer-facing applications. The network also gained traction during last year’s surge in memecoin trading. As a result, institutional players are taking notice, and they now view Solana as a strong alternative to Ethereum. Market Implications and Price Trends The proposed treasury could influence the trajectory of SOL’s price. Meanwhile, none of the companies have confirmed the plans as of press time. At the same time, Solana’s price action has shown strong momentum. SOL is trading at $199.42 after dropping 4.16% in the past day. The trading volume has increased by 997.33% to $13.46 billion, signaling robust activity. Its market capitalization stands at $107.77 billion, and it has gained 10.45% in the past week and 5.49% in the past month. Source: CoinMarketCap eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
PANews reported on June 25 that according to the US SEC documents, NYSE Arca has submitted a 19b-4 application document for the Truth Social Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF, BT. The
