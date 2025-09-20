The post Italy Touts Stricter Oversight on Multi-Issuer Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A senior Bank of Italy official warned that stablecoins issued by multiple entities across different countries pose significant risks to the European Union’s financial system unless they are strictly limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards. Speaking at the Economics of Payments Conference in Rome on Thursday, Chiara Scotti, vice director of the Bank of Italy, said multi-issuance stablecoins — digital tokens issued in several countries under a single brand — may increase liquidity but also bring “considerable legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks” if at least one issuer is outside the EU. “Although this architecture could enhance global liquidity and scalability, it poses significant legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks at EU level, particularly if at least one issuer is located outside the European Union,“ Scotti said. Scotti recommended that multi-issuance stablecoins be limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards, that redemption should be ensured at par and cross-jurisdictional crisis protocols should be enforced. In the EU, stablecoins currently fall under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, with issuers needing to be EU-authorized and tokens being classified as asset-referenced or e-money tokens. This leads to strict reserve, disclosure and governance rules; algorithmic stablecoins are effectively banned. Scotti’s commentary indicates that she fears that a multi-issuance stablecoin may undermine the effectiveness of some of those rules. Stablecoins recognized as promising tools Scotti highlighted that the robustness of the multi-issuance stablecoin model “hinges on strong cross-border cooperation among supervisory authorities, including mechanisms to consistently monitor and verify the adequacy of reserves.” She recognized that stablecoins are “promising tools for lowering transaction costs, enhancing efficiency and enabling 24/7 availability.” She argued, however, that only stablecoins pegged to a single fiat currency are suitable as payment instruments. “It is worth noting that while various types of crypto products are used… The post Italy Touts Stricter Oversight on Multi-Issuer Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A senior Bank of Italy official warned that stablecoins issued by multiple entities across different countries pose significant risks to the European Union’s financial system unless they are strictly limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards. Speaking at the Economics of Payments Conference in Rome on Thursday, Chiara Scotti, vice director of the Bank of Italy, said multi-issuance stablecoins — digital tokens issued in several countries under a single brand — may increase liquidity but also bring “considerable legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks” if at least one issuer is outside the EU. “Although this architecture could enhance global liquidity and scalability, it poses significant legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks at EU level, particularly if at least one issuer is located outside the European Union,“ Scotti said. Scotti recommended that multi-issuance stablecoins be limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards, that redemption should be ensured at par and cross-jurisdictional crisis protocols should be enforced. In the EU, stablecoins currently fall under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, with issuers needing to be EU-authorized and tokens being classified as asset-referenced or e-money tokens. This leads to strict reserve, disclosure and governance rules; algorithmic stablecoins are effectively banned. Scotti’s commentary indicates that she fears that a multi-issuance stablecoin may undermine the effectiveness of some of those rules. Stablecoins recognized as promising tools Scotti highlighted that the robustness of the multi-issuance stablecoin model “hinges on strong cross-border cooperation among supervisory authorities, including mechanisms to consistently monitor and verify the adequacy of reserves.” She recognized that stablecoins are “promising tools for lowering transaction costs, enhancing efficiency and enabling 24/7 availability.” She argued, however, that only stablecoins pegged to a single fiat currency are suitable as payment instruments. “It is worth noting that while various types of crypto products are used…

Italy Touts Stricter Oversight on Multi-Issuer Stablecoins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 07:50
Vice
VICE$0.02296+6.34%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23993-3.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017515+0.30%
MAY
MAY$0.04465-0.97%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03989-8.80%

A senior Bank of Italy official warned that stablecoins issued by multiple entities across different countries pose significant risks to the European Union’s financial system unless they are strictly limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards.

Speaking at the Economics of Payments Conference in Rome on Thursday, Chiara Scotti, vice director of the Bank of Italy, said multi-issuance stablecoins — digital tokens issued in several countries under a single brand — may increase liquidity but also bring “considerable legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks” if at least one issuer is outside the EU.

“Although this architecture could enhance global liquidity and scalability, it poses significant legal, operational, liquidity and financial stability risks at EU level, particularly if at least one issuer is located outside the European Union,“ Scotti said.

Scotti recommended that multi-issuance stablecoins be limited to jurisdictions with equivalent regulatory standards, that redemption should be ensured at par and cross-jurisdictional crisis protocols should be enforced.

In the EU, stablecoins currently fall under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) framework, with issuers needing to be EU-authorized and tokens being classified as asset-referenced or e-money tokens. This leads to strict reserve, disclosure and governance rules; algorithmic stablecoins are effectively banned. Scotti’s commentary indicates that she fears that a multi-issuance stablecoin may undermine the effectiveness of some of those rules.

Stablecoins recognized as promising tools

Scotti highlighted that the robustness of the multi-issuance stablecoin model “hinges on strong cross-border cooperation among supervisory authorities, including mechanisms to consistently monitor and verify the adequacy of reserves.”

She recognized that stablecoins are “promising tools for lowering transaction costs, enhancing efficiency and enabling 24/7 availability.” She argued, however, that only stablecoins pegged to a single fiat currency are suitable as payment instruments.

Related: Italian gov’t to ramp up surveillance of crypto market

Italy takes firm stance on stablecoins

Italian regulators have voiced concerns over the rise of stablecoins. Italy’s financial markets regulator, Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa, joined regulators in France and Austria to call for regulatory supervision of crypto firms to be transferred to the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority.

At the end of May, Fabio Panetta, a former European Central Bank official and Governor of the Bank of Italy, suggested that a euro-based central bank digital currency is the right tool for addressing the risks associated with increasing cryptocurrency adoption, rather than regulating cryptocurrencies. This followed a late April report by the Bank of Italy singling out stablecoins and non-financial firms’ crypto exposure as key concerns.

Related: Bank of Italy to release crypto guidelines in ‘coming days’ — Governor

The report highlighted potential risks if dollar-pegged tokens were to become systemic and that disruptions in stablecoins or the underlying US government bonds could have “repercussions for other parts of the global financial system.” Also in April, Italy’s minister of economy and finance, Giancarlo Giorgetti, warned that US stablecoin policies may threaten the euro’s dominance.

Magazine: Crypto wanted to overthrow banks, now it’s becoming them in the stablecoin fight

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/multi-issuance-stablecoins-should-be-limited-to-equivalently-regulated-jurisdictions?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

PANews reported on September 20th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [a whale/institution that has already profited $76.05 million through ETH swing trading] has made another $1.13 million in profits. The whale bought 18,000 ETH at $4,487 the day before yesterday, sold 10,000 ETH at $4,600 yesterday, and bought another 16,569 ETH ($74.29 million) at $4,484 early this morning. This series of operations has resulted in another $1.13 million in profits, bringing the total profit to $76.05 million.
1
1$0.012892-7.51%
Ethereum
ETH$4,463.88-2.79%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 08:45
Share
FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to The Block, FTX will pay an additional $1.6 billion to creditors as part of the third distribution of its bankruptcy estate, starting September 30th. The bankruptcy plan, finalized in October 2024, will utilize over $15 billion in recovered assets. FTX's latest payments will be made to both the exchange's convenient and non-convenient categories. The convenient category generally refers to retail traders and small creditors, who make up the majority (up to 99%) of FTX's creditor base, while the non-convenient category involves larger or more complex claims. FTX’s initial two distributions were intended to refund the exchange’s retail users approximately 120% of their balances at the time FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022. Nonetheless, some former users expressed frustration with FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, arguing that the cash payout from the FTX bankruptcy estate is worth far less than what their crypto assets would be worth today had they not been liquidated, given the market’s rebound since the pandemic-era bear market trough.
1
1$0.012892-7.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0855-3.06%
Particl
PART$0.2045-1.68%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 08:10
Share
Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

The Argument for Ethereum’s Upcoming Ten YearsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
LightLink
LL$0.01138-3.39%
Share
Medium2025/09/18 23:20
Share

Trending News

More

A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

A crypto fraud ring attempted to bribe X platform employees to unblock accounts, and X platform is launching a lawsuit.

UK FCA May Exempt Crypto Firms from Key TradFi Rules — What’s at Stake?