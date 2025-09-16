Italy’s Bold Move: Crypto Rules That Could Change Everything

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/16 02:30
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194808-2.76%
Movement
MOVE$0.1253-2.56%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-15.16%

Italy applies the EU Transfer of funds Regulation, which will enhance the crypto transparency and security in 2025 with stringent transaction tracking of VASPs and CASPs.

Italy has already implemented the Transfer of Funds Regulation (TFR) of the European Union as a measure of its efforts to reduce financial crimes in the cryptocurrency sector. 

The regulation will help prevent money laundering and terrorist financing by forcing crypto enterprises to gather and retain comprehensive data on money transfers.

The new regulations require virtual asset service providers (VASPs) and crypto-asset service providers (CASPs) to store complete data on senders and receivers of each transaction. 

This incorporates identity information that was not needed before, in an effort to seal loopholes that have been used by criminals. According to Italy, the Guida di Finanza, Colonel Fabio Antonacchio remarked that the regulation is a crucial gain in the protection of financial systems. 

This measure by Italy is an addition to a wider regulatory framework, he observed, that shows the strong position of the EU on the oversight of crypto. 

Antonacchio, however, cautioned that this is difficult to enforce since decentralized technology and anonymous transactions are difficult to regulate. 

According to him, a powerful system will be needed to detect illegal transfers on a real-time basis in the rapidly changing crypto environment.

DeFi: The Untamed Territory

It is important to note that decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are not subject to these regulations since they are autonomous and they are not centralized by a single entity. 

The nature of DeFi enables it to function in regulatory grey zones, which make it prone to regulation and implementation challenges.

Antonacchio raised the issue of non-inclusion of DeFi, and that unless such platforms had adequate legal entities or interfaces to monitor them, they would negate regulatory benefits. 

This regulatory blind spot presents an issue to Italy and the EU as blockchain innovation gathers momentum.

Italy Conforms to World Standards.

The move by Italy is in line with the international anti-money laundering regulations, especially the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). 

With the integration of the TFR of the EU into domestic legislation, Italy contributes to the international battle against illegal financial transfers in the form of crypto transactions.

Such compliance, together with the wider Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCAR) framework, also reinforces the role of Italy. 

MiCAR is dedicated to the harmonization of crypto asset regulations throughout Europe, with Italy assigning essential supervisory bodies like the Bank of Italy and Consob to ensure compliance and consumer protection.

This adoption will send a powerful message to the international community that Italy takes crypto accountability and security seriously. 

The effectiveness of this regulation will be determined by the possibility of implementing these provisions within the technical context of decentralized and anonymous crypto operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006142-1.34%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0876+4.53%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Share
Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Imagine a world where meme coins dominate the cryptocurrency landscape. Gigachad ($GIGA) flexes its muscles on social feeds, Comedian ($BAN) cracks jokes while moving markets, SPX6900 ($SPX) clings to absurd tickers, Apu Apustaja ($APU) revives classic meme nostalgia, and Banana for Scale ($BANANAS31) measures chaos in bunches. Each has its quirks, but in the middle […] The post Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Threshold
T$0.01676+0.60%
GIGACHAD
GIGA$0.01167-8.89%
SPX6900
SPX$1.2869-6.09%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 03:15
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$28.9437+6.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04276-13.45%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share

Trending News

More

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week: 6 Picks Every Smart Investor Shouldn’t Miss

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Strategy stapelt 525 BTC bij en nadert 640.000 munten

The Altcoin Tipped for 12,900% ROI—Why Early Investors Are Paying Attention