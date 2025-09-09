It’s a Better Opportunity Than Buying Ethereum Below $50, Says Top ETH Holder About New Viral Crypto Under $0.005

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:59
Threshold
T$0.01667+3.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06232+1.23%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.96+8.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10291+3.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01336+3.40%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,357.3+0.97%

The crypto market has no shortage of bold predictions. Still, one statement has recently captured investors’ attention: a top Ethereum (ETH) holder has compared Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a new viral meme crypto priced under $0.005, to buying Ethereum when it was still below $50. While that may sound ambitious, the reasoning highlights how early-stage projects often provide asymmetric opportunities. Unlike Ethereum, which built the foundation for smart contracts, LILPEPE aims to carve out its niche by launching the first Layer 2 blockchain dedicated entirely to memes. The project is gaining momentum with a growing presale, built-in utility, and safeguards designed to eliminate unfair trading practices, such as sniper bots. But what makes LILPEPE worthy of such a bold comparison? Let’s explore the fundamentals.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE): Why It’s Gaining Attention

At its core, Little Pepe is more than just another meme token; it’s a blockchain initiative. The team behind the project is developing a dedicated Layer 2 network where meme projects can be launched, traded, and scaled without the usual obstacles of high fees or network congestion. Unlike most meme coins that live only on hype, LILPEPE has clear infrastructure goals. Its presale structure mirrors Ethereum’s early days of crowdfunding, with token prices increasing in stages, rewarding those who enter early. Currently priced at $0.0021, LILPEPE provides investors an entry point that some compare to Ethereum’s sub-$50 days.

What Problem Does LILPEPE Aim to Solve?

The meme coin market, while highly profitable, is notorious for issues like:

  • Unfair trading: Bots often dominate launches, leaving retail buyers with little chance to buy early.
  • Lack of real infrastructure: Most meme tokens don’t provide ecosystems or platforms beyond speculation.
  • High transaction costs: Launching or trading meme tokens on major blockchains can be expensive.

LILPEPE aims to solve these pain points by:

  • Creating the first Layer 2 blockchain for memes, designed to be fast and cheap.
  • Implementing technology that makes sniper bots ineffective, leveling the playing field.
  • Building a native Launchpad where new meme projects can raise capital and grow within the LILPEPE ecosystem.

This positions it not just as another speculative meme token, but as the backbone of a broader meme economy.

Ethereum vs. LILPEPE: A Fair Comparison?

Ethereum was seen as an experimental project with limited mainstream appeal. Investors who bought ETH at under $50 and held onto it saw life-changing gains.  Few believed it would evolve into a trillion-dollar ecosystem hosting DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications.  LILPEPE, though operating in a different category, shares a similar DNA of building a network for future adoption. Its focus on memes taps into one of crypto’s most resilient communities, while its Layer 2 infrastructure could make it the go-to chain for projects that thrive on cultural virality. If Ethereum represented the serious side of blockchain utility, LILPEPE may represent the cultural and viral sides, which can drive massive adoption.

Analysts’ Perspective

The comparison made by the Ethereum whale isn’t merely about price: it’s about timing. The early stages of any token’s lifecycle are where the steepest gains can occur, provided the project delivers on its roadmap. With over 30% of its supply allocated to reserves and staking rewards, a substantial marketing budget, and two top-tier centralized exchange listings already confirmed, LILPEPE seems structured for growth. The upside could be significant if it captures even a fraction of the meme market currently dominated by DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE.

Conclusion

The statement that LILPEPE could be a “better opportunity than buying Ethereum under $50” might sound bold, but it reflects the asymmetric potential of early crypto investments. By solving real problems in the meme ecosystem and building its own Layer 2 chain, LILPEPE offers more than just hype; it provides infrastructure. For investors seeking early exposure, the LILPEPE presale remains the gateway. With tokens priced under $0.005, the upside could be substantial if adoption follows its roadmap. To join the conversation and stay updated, visit the official site and Telegram community. Don’t miss out, buy LILPEPE in presale before the subsequent price increase.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/its-a-better-opportunity-than-buying-ethereum-below-50-says-top-eth-holder-about-new-viral-crypto-under-0-005/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE for $68 million, becoming the largest single Dogecoin treasury in operation. NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions, Inc. has acquired 285,420,000 Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at approximately $68 million, as part of its newly launched Official…
DOGE
DOGE$0.24038+2.92%
Particl
PART$0.2055+3.63%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/09 16:07
Share
California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

The DOJ said that a California man was sentenced to 51 months in prison and ordered to pay $26.8 million in restitution.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708+0.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 15:30
Share
Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

TLDR: Chainalysis expands XRPL coverage to include 260,000+ tokens, widening compliance monitoring beyond XRP itself. XRPL has processed over 3.3 billion transactions since 2012, maintaining nearly 200 validators worldwide. New token tracking covers IOUs, XLS-20 NFTs, and multi-purpose tokens similar to ERC-1155 standards. Users can monitor XRPL tokens in Chainalysis KYT, Reactor, and entity screening [...] The post Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP appeared first on Blockonomi.
ELIS
XLS$0.0018-5.26%
XRP
XRP$3.0124+3.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01336+3.08%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 16:38
Share

Trending News

More

CleanCore Solutions acquires 285M DOGE, becomes largest single Dogecoin treasury

California man sentenced to over four years for laundering $37 million in stolen crypto

Chainalysis Adds Full XRPL Token Tracking, Extending Beyond XRP

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Cloud Mining For Consistent Daily Profits: FY Energy Leads the 2025 Passive Income Wave With A $20 Free Trial Bonus