ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The post It’s Time To Get Rid Of Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s time to draw a line in the sand. A bright green line. Microsoft just announced a 50% increase to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, bringing the cost of Game Pass Ultimate up to $30/month. The announcement was part of a larger reveal that includes a new Game Pass tier and, most importantly, confines Game Pass’s best benefit to its most expensive tier. Free Day-One games will now only be available at the Ultimate price-point. This means you’ll spend $360 a year gaining access to these launch day titles and online multiplayer. There are other benefits, like EA Play and Fortnite Crew, but the Day-One release has been Microsoft’s top selling point for Game Pass subscribers. The question you have to ask yourself is what you’re willing to spend to access these, especially since you won’t actually own the games. The base price for Game Pass Essential is now $10/month and includes online multiplayer. Assuming you play multiplayer games, this is the cost of doing business. You will have to spend the $120/year for this tier. That means you’re spending an additional $240 on Ultimate. This gets you a much wider catalog of Game Pass games to play (400 vs 50) plus other perks, but unless you’re really diving into the Game Pass catalog, the number one question is: Will I spend over $240 on Xbox games this year, making Ultimate a cost-effective subscription? The price-hike is yet another consequence of the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is banking on Call Of Duty fans using the Game Pass Ultimate perk to get the new Call Of Duty title each year as part of their subscription. But that’s a $70 game, well shy of the $240 you’re spending on Ultimate. And even though… The post It’s Time To Get Rid Of Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images It’s time to draw a line in the sand. A bright green line. Microsoft just announced a 50% increase to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, bringing the cost of Game Pass Ultimate up to $30/month. The announcement was part of a larger reveal that includes a new Game Pass tier and, most importantly, confines Game Pass’s best benefit to its most expensive tier. Free Day-One games will now only be available at the Ultimate price-point. This means you’ll spend $360 a year gaining access to these launch day titles and online multiplayer. There are other benefits, like EA Play and Fortnite Crew, but the Day-One release has been Microsoft’s top selling point for Game Pass subscribers. The question you have to ask yourself is what you’re willing to spend to access these, especially since you won’t actually own the games. The base price for Game Pass Essential is now $10/month and includes online multiplayer. Assuming you play multiplayer games, this is the cost of doing business. You will have to spend the $120/year for this tier. That means you’re spending an additional $240 on Ultimate. This gets you a much wider catalog of Game Pass games to play (400 vs 50) plus other perks, but unless you’re really diving into the Game Pass catalog, the number one question is: Will I spend over $240 on Xbox games this year, making Ultimate a cost-effective subscription? The price-hike is yet another consequence of the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is banking on Call Of Duty fans using the Game Pass Ultimate perk to get the new Call Of Duty title each year as part of their subscription. But that’s a $70 game, well shy of the $240 you’re spending on Ultimate. And even though…

It’s Time To Get Rid Of Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 20:30
GET
GET$0.000966+12.32%
SQUID MEME
GAME$45.8404-1.78%
COM
COM$0.004639+7.30%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.504-18.44%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000154+35.08%

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s time to draw a line in the sand. A bright green line. Microsoft just announced a 50% increase to Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, bringing the cost of Game Pass Ultimate up to $30/month.

The announcement was part of a larger reveal that includes a new Game Pass tier and, most importantly, confines Game Pass’s best benefit to its most expensive tier. Free Day-One games will now only be available at the Ultimate price-point. This means you’ll spend $360 a year gaining access to these launch day titles and online multiplayer.

There are other benefits, like EA Play and Fortnite Crew, but the Day-One release has been Microsoft’s top selling point for Game Pass subscribers. The question you have to ask yourself is what you’re willing to spend to access these, especially since you won’t actually own the games.

The base price for Game Pass Essential is now $10/month and includes online multiplayer. Assuming you play multiplayer games, this is the cost of doing business. You will have to spend the $120/year for this tier. That means you’re spending an additional $240 on Ultimate. This gets you a much wider catalog of Game Pass games to play (400 vs 50) plus other perks, but unless you’re really diving into the Game Pass catalog, the number one question is: Will I spend over $240 on Xbox games this year, making Ultimate a cost-effective subscription?

The price-hike is yet another consequence of the $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Microsoft is banking on Call Of Duty fans using the Game Pass Ultimate perk to get the new Call Of Duty title each year as part of their subscription. But that’s a $70 game, well shy of the $240 you’re spending on Ultimate. And even though Microsoft has had some quality exclusives in the past couple years, I’m dubious that there are enough of these to justify Ultimate’s price-tag.

Call Of Duty players, in particular, rarely play anything else (broadly speaking). Even if a Call Of Duty player plays one other major release a year, it’s not at all certain that this will even be a Day-One launch title from Microsoft. Let’s say you want to play EA’s upcoming shooter, Battlefield 6. That game isn’t included with a base EA Play subscription. You’ll have to upgrade to EA Play Pro, which is an additional monthly cost on top of your Game Pass subscription. It’s still cheaper to just purchase Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6, which will then both be games you own regardless of your subscription status.

At one point in time, Game Pass was a very tempting proposition, offering players a bunch of games they might otherwise skip and giving everyone access to Microsoft’s first-party exclusives on day one. Now, a year of Game Pass Ultimate costs roughly what you’d pay for an Xbox Series S console. Even if you purchase Call Of Duty, you’ll still have money left over to buy at least one or two more AAA releases, or a handful of smaller releases.

The question comes down to how many games you play, how much you use Game Pass and whether it makes sense to keep forking over your money each month with this price hike, or if you’d be okay at the $10/mo level to just have access to multiplayer. Or just switch to PC where you can access multiplayer games for free without a subscription of any kind and can still play pretty much everything that’s on Xbox. Granted, the initial cost is higher, but over time it’s not a bad investment.

This is the trajectory of our techlord future. A company announces a service or subscription that’s cheap and attractive. This undercuts the market (Game Pass has been hard on the video game industry; Uber basically killed taxis; behold the advent of AI and what it’s doing ot multiple industries) and then, once we’re all looped in, the prices go up, up and away. Uber is not cheaper than taking a taxi. Game Pass is not cheaper than owning your own games.

I’ve already downgraded my Game Pass tier to Essential, and I’d probably get rid of it altogether if I didn’t have kids who play online Xbox games. There is the bright green line. There is the sand. Time to draw.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/erikkain/2025/10/02/its-time-to-get-rid-of-your-xbox-game-pass-ultimate-subscription/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

The post Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “It’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress,” writes Pipes. Getty Images Washington is addicted to taxing success. Now, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is floating a plan to skim half the patent earnings from inventions developed at universities with federal funding. It’s being sold as a way to shore up programs like Social Security. In reality, it’s a raid on American innovation that would deliver pennies to the Treasury while kneecapping the very engine of our economic and medical progress. Yes, taxpayer dollars support early-stage research. But the real payoff comes later—in the jobs created, cures discovered, and industries launched when universities and private industry turn those discoveries into real products. By comparison, the sums at stake in patent licensing are trivial. Universities collectively earn only about $3.6 billion annually in patent income—less than the federal government spends on Social Security in a single day. Even confiscating half would barely register against a $6 trillion federal budget. And yet the damage from such a policy would be anything but trivial. The true return on taxpayer investment isn’t in licensing checks sent to Washington, but in the downstream economic activity that federally supported research unleashes. Thanks to the bipartisan Bayh-Dole Act of 1980, universities and private industry have powerful incentives to translate early-stage discoveries into real-world products. Before Bayh-Dole, the government hoarded patents from federally funded research, and fewer than 5% were ever licensed. Once universities could own and license their own inventions, innovation exploded. The result has been one of the best returns on investment in government history. Since 1996, university research has added nearly $2 trillion to U.S. industrial output, supported 6.5 million jobs, and launched more than 19,000 startups. Those companies pay…
Threshold
T$0.01216+1.84%
Union
U$0.006232+0.43%
RealLink
REAL$0.06805+0.87%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:26
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$160.87+1.53%
XRP
XRP$2.3043+2.38%
COM
COM$0.00463+6.68%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Moore’s Law and Dennard Scaling drove explosive growth in computing power. But in the early 2000s, things hit a wall when transistors became so tiny. Multi-Core Processors let chip work on multiple tasks at once. This led to the rise of GPUs, which are built to handle thousands of tasks in parallel.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002009-4.69%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.008107+0.85%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04404-1.78%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/06 14:11

Trending News

More

Cashing In On University Patents Means Giving Up On Our Innovation Future

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

Why Machine Learning Loves GPUs: Moore’s Law, Dennard Scaling, and the Rise of CUDA & HIP

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Hit Moscow, St. Petersburg And Russia’s Economy

Elon Musk’s $1 trillion Tesla payout faces shareholder vote today

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,297.75
$103,297.75$103,297.75

-0.41%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,387.18
$3,387.18$3,387.18

-0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2992
$2.2992$2.2992

+1.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.73
$160.73$160.73

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1.0633
$1.0633$1.0633

-2.01%