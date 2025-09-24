Iveda, a US-listed company, has received authorization from its board of directors to adopt cryptocurrency as part of its financial strategy.

PANews reported on September 24 that according to Businesswire, Iveda (NASDAQ: IVDA), a provider of cloud-based video artificial intelligence search and monitoring technology solutions, announced that its board of directors has authorized the company to purchase cryptocurrencies. This move reflects the company's strategy in capital allocation, asset diversification and innovation.

