iZUMi Finance and US-listed CIMG jointly launch $20 million Upstarts Fund

PANews reported on September 18th that multi-chain DeFi protocol iZUMi Finance has launched its Upstarts Fund, an on-chain cryptocurrency fund designed to help businesses invest in digital assets through a compliant and transparent framework. CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ: IMG), a Nasdaq-listed digital health and sales development company, and iZUMi Finance have jointly invested $20 million in the fund. The fund comprises three core components: a DeFi liquidity pool, listed token investments, and tokenized stock trading services.
