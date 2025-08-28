J-Hope Scores A Top 10 Hit — Again

J-Hope and GloRilla’s “Killin It Girl” reenters the U.K. Physical Singles chart at No. 7, earning its second stay inside the top 10. BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 13: Headliner j-hope performs on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns) Redferns

Throughout 2025, J-Hope has been busy pushing singles as a soloist, even as BTS prepares its next chapter as a band, now that all seven members have finished their military enlistment duties in South Korea.

J-Hope still manages to regularly appear on charts all around the world on his own. Earlier this summer, he dropped “Killin It Girl,” his collaboration with GloRilla, which became another worldwide win. That’s the tune that brings him back to the tallies in the United Kingdom this week.

J-Hope Returns to the Top 10

J-Hope claims a top 10 hit in the U.K. at the moment as “Killin It Girl” reappears. The tune breaks back onto the Official Physical Singles chart – the list that looks only at the bestselling individual cuts in the nation available on some sort of physical format – at No. 7. These days, a bestseller is usually on vinyl, but cassettes and CDs also factor into where a track lands.

“Killin It Girl” Becomes a Bestseller Again

This frame is the fourth for “Killin It Girl” on the Official Physical Singles chart, and it’s just the second ever inside the top 10. The tune debuted in the runner-up spot in late June. The following term it dipped to No. 19 and then vanished. Just two weeks ago, “Killin It Girl” returned at No. 60, its all-time low on the roster.

J-Hope’s Two Solo Sales Smashes

J-Hope has only ever sent two tracks on his own to the Official Physical Singles chart. He debuted on the list in March of this year with “Sweet Dreams,” his collaboration with Miguel. That cut has spent 14 weeks on the tally and just one in first place. “Killin It Girl” barely missed out on becoming another champion and has now managed about a month on the list, so it still has a while to go before catching up to “Sweet Dreams.”

“Sweet Dreams,” “Mona Lisa” and “Killin It Girl”

In 2025 alone, J-Hope has dropped four solo cuts. He leads the charge on “Sweet Dreams” with Miguel, “Mona Lisa,” and “Killin It Girl.” The BTS talent was also credited as a featured act on “LV Bag,” which Don Tolliver fronted and which also credits Speedy and Pharrell Williams. None of those tunes are featured on any album, at least not yet.