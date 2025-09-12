Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat app gains traction amid social media ban in Nepal

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/12 00:09
GAINS
GAINS$0.02636-2.87%
RWAX
APP$0.002491+0.20%
Comedian
BAN$0.08966-1.89%

Jack Dorsey’s app Bitchat saw an increase in downloads in Nepal in the wake of nationwide protests. The spike in downloads came as the Nepali government banned access to major social media platforms.

Protests erupted in Kathmandu on September 4 after the Nepali government blocked access to 26 major social media platforms, such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Young Nepalis under the Gen Z age group initiated protests in retaliation for the government’s ban.

Nepali protestors resort to Bitchat 

The protests further escalated on September 9 after demonstrators stormed and set fire to key government buildings, including the Parliament. Amid the chaos, protestors turned to the Bitchat app, which uses Bluetooth meshes and the Nostr protocol, and works without an Internet connection. The application also emulates Bitcoin’s peer-to-peer nature.

Dorsey introduced the app on July 7 as a weekend project, saying it offers a resilient alternative by operating without central servers. He also revealed that the application is designed for scenarios where internet connectivity is unavailable, such as protests.

According to the Bitchat Protocol Whitepaper, the app’s communication is limited to third parties, and messages cannot be tampered with in transit. The paper revealed that Bitchat makes it cryptographically impossible for anyone to prove that a specific user sent a particular message. The application can also function reliably in low-bandwidth environments.

The founder of X and Cash App developed the app’s iOS version, while the Android version was built by a pseudonymous open-source developer, Calle. Calle expanded the app’s capabilities to operate without requiring names, phone numbers, servers, or even an Internet connection.

Following the social media ban, users recommended Bitchat across platforms like Reddit. One user noted that Bitchat was circulating online as an alternative to the country’s internet blackout.

Bitchat operates independently of traditional Internet infrastructure

Calle revealed that Bitchat saw more than 48,000 downloads at the height of the protests on September 8. According to him, the downloads represent more than 38% of the app’s total installs to that date.

The tech developer argued at the time that, in the worst case, Bitchat could be the only communication method still available in the country. He cited the app’s ability to operate independently of traditional Internet infrastructure. Calle said that Bitchat differs from mainstream chat platforms that depend on servers or centralized networks since it uses a hyper-local Bluetooth mesh approach that’s crucial when such services are either blocked or surveilled.

He also compared the app to Bitcoin because it is built for censorship resistance and accessibility. The developer noted that tools that bypass centralized controls become invaluable during political unrest or financial repression. Calle acknowledged that Bitchat enables communication in much the same way, saying that it’s useful even when governments try to restrict or monitor digital exchanges.

Calle also confirmed that the app was not yet in its final form. He explained that the recent use cases in Indonesia and Nepal have pushed the team to work on adding financial capabilities through Bitcoin and Ecash. The developer said the goal is to use Bitchat’s infrastructure and functionality to enable private financial exchanges and even support commerce.

Calle revealed that another goal is to iterate Bitcoin through Cashu, an open-source Chaumian Ecash protocol for BTC. Cashu allows users to send and receive BTC payments in various ways, and even an emoji could carry an embedded amount of Bitcoin.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

PANews reported on September 11th that Chainlink released a reserve data update on the X platform, reporting an increase of 43,034.62 LINK tokens in its reserves today. As of September 11th, Chainlink's reserves held a total of 280,048.69 LINK tokens (currently worth approximately $6.6 million).
Chainlink
LINK$23.71+0.93%
Share
PANews2025/09/11 23:47
Share
XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

XRP’s Momentum Builds Through PayFi Adoption XRP has seen a strong rally in recent weeks, driven by the rise of PayFi, which blends payments with decentralized finance. As institutions seek faster and cheaper ways to move money, XRP has re-emerged as a leading solution. Its speed—settling transactions in seconds—and ultra-low fees make it ideal for […] The post XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012697+5.45%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
XRP
XRP$3.0085+0.43%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 23:45
Share
Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.4607+8.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1257-2.70%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07184-1.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share

Trending News

More

Chainlink reserves increased by approximately 43,000 LINK tokens, bringing total holdings to approximately $6.6 million.

XRP Rallies on PayFi Trends, but MAGAX Has Meme Incentives and AI Utility, Too

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

SpacePay: The Simple Way to Use Crypto Like Cash at Any Store, Ongoing Presale Is Gaining Traction