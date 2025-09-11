Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat Becomes Lifeline For Nepalis In Protest Crisis

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/11 20:00
Tens of thousands of young Nepalis poured into Kathmandu’s streets this week after the government briefly blocked major social platforms, triggering anger over long-running corruption and elite privilege. According to reports, security forces fired on crowds, leaving at least 19 people dead and prompting the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Bitchat Downloads Surge As Users Seek Alternatives

According to download data cited by technology outlets, more than 48,000 Nepalis installed Block CEO Jack Dorsey’s peer-to-peer messaging app, Bitchat, during the unrest as people looked for ways to communicate outside mainstream networks.

Reports suggest the app’s decentralized, Bluetooth-based features made it attractive when access to channels like Facebook and X was restricted.

Protesters: Fighting Corruption, Not Just A Ban

Based on reports from local and international media, the social media curbs were the immediate trigger, but young people described deeper reasons for joining the demonstrations. They pointed to alleged graft, nepotism, and limited job chances as fuel for their anger.

Videos widely shared after the ban showed crowds smashing police barriers, setting parts of government offices ablaze, and attacking symbols of the political elite. Some of the footage also captured people using peer-to-peer tools to pass messages when networks were spotty.

Security Forces: Lethal Force Vs. Nepalis

Reports have disclosed that police opened fire on demonstrators during the peak of the clashes, with initial counts of dead ranging from 17 to 19 depending on the outlet.

Hospitals reported scores of injured. The heavy-handed response drew condemnation from human rights groups and added to public fury. A curfew and military patrols were put in place while investigations and political fallout continued.

How Bitchat Fit Into The Moment

Bitchat’s appeal was practical and symbolic. The blockchain-integrated app routes messages directly between devices using Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, allowing users to share text and certain files without central servers — a feature that made it useful during a short-lived blackout of mainstream apps.

Users described rapid installs and chain-sharing of the app among friends and classmates. Jack Dorsey and developers active on social platforms noted spikes in downloads from both Nepal and neighboring countries experiencing unrest.

Nepal: A Fragile Calm, And Questions About Digital Safety

With the prime minister gone and the social media restrictions reversed, streets were quieter but tense. Many activists said they would keep using alternative tools like Bitchat to coordinate and to protect themselves from further shutdowns.

Featured image: Prabin Ranabhat/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images, Chart: TradingView

