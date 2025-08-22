Jackson.io Secures Anjouan iGaming License, Becomes the First Licensed Gaming Protocol on Sui Blockchain

Tortola, British Indian Ocean Territory, August 22nd, 2025, Chainwire

Jackson.io recently announced that it has officially obtained the Anjouan iGaming license, becoming the first licensed gaming protocol on the Sui blockchain. This milestone not only marks a significant step in Jackson.io’s compliance journey but also establishes a secure, transparent, and legally compliant decentralized gaming environment for both game providers and players across its ecosystem.

The Anjouan iGaming license, issued by the government of Anjouan in the Union of Comoros, is specifically designed for the online gaming and entertainment industry. Known for its efficient approval process and practical regulatory standards, the license covers critical areas such as game fairness, fund security, anti-money laundering (AML) measures, and player protection. Compared to certain highly restrictive European and Asian licenses, the Anjouan license provides a balanced and flexible operational framework. This enables Jackson.io to ensure that all game providers within its protocol operate in full compliance, while combining blockchain transparency with the legal safeguards of a regulated license, delivering a trusted decentralized gaming experience for a global audience.

Jackson Sportsbook Goes Live

Building on this regulatory foundation, Jackson.io has officially launched its Sportsbook, offering a wide range of sports betting and e-sports markets in a decentralized and transparent environment. The launch represents a major step in expanding Jackson.io’s ecosystem beyond traditional gaming into the global sports entertainment sector.

With the Anjouan iGaming license in place, Jackson Sportsbook operates under a legally compliant framework, ensuring that all betting activities are fair, secure, and in line with international gaming standards. Every wager and settlement is executed on-chain, backed by transparent smart contracts and subject to independent auditing.

Why the Anjouan License matters

For both players and game providers, regulatory licensing represents the highest standard of trust and security. Through the Anjouan license, Jackson.io guarantees that all game providers integrated into the protocol strictly comply with international regulatory requirements. Each game undergoes independent third-party audits and technical verification to ensure true randomness and fairness, eliminating any possibility of manipulation or unfair practices. This audit process includes RNG (Random Number Generator) testing, game logic validation, and ongoing oversight mechanisms, ensuring all games remain publicly verifiable and transparent to both players and the community.

Additionally, the Anjouan license mandates that all game providers and operations within the Jackson.io ecosystem adhere to strict security standards, including:

  • Data Encryption and Privacy Protection: Ensuring the security of both on-chain and off-chain data, preventing unauthorized access or data breaches.
  • Fund Segregation and On-Chain Transparency: Player funds and platform revenues are fully traceable on-chain, minimizing the risk of misuse and safeguarding user assets.
  • Independent Audit Mechanisms: All games and providers are subject to ongoing independent audits to maintain long-term compliance and reliability.

These requirements not only allow players to participate with confidence but also provide game providers with a stable and well-defined compliance framework, reducing legal risks and enhancing overall trust. By combining the legal assurance of a global license with the transparency of blockchain, Jackson.io is setting a new sustainable compliance standard for Web3 gaming.

AD 4nXeJacksonLP Profit Sharing Model

Unlike traditional centralized platforms, Jackson.io operates as a blockchain-based decentralized gaming protocol. At the heart of its economic model lies JacksonLP, through which all revenue generated by game providers within the protocol is distributed entirely to JacksonLP holders, with the entire process governed by transparent and auditable smart contracts removing the need for any trusted third party.

JacksonLP holders effectively act as “stakeholders” of the protocol. By staking their assets to provide liquidity, they receive JacksonLP tokens and participate in the revenue generated across the ecosystem. This model not only redistributes platform revenue back to the community but also drives Jackson.io’s self-sustaining growth. As more game providers integrate with the protocol, overall revenue increases, and so do the rewards distributed to JacksonLP holders.

Through this profit-sharing model, Jackson.io solves the long-standing issue of centralized gaming platforms monopolizing profits. Instead, it establishes a sustainable decentralized gaming economy where every participant (players, liquidity providers, and game developers) can directly benefit from the ecosystem’s growth, setting a new benchmark for fairness in Web3 gaming.

About Jackson.io

Jackson.io is a decentralized gaming protocol built on the Sui blockchain, dedicated to creating a player-driven Web3 gaming ecosystem. By leveraging point-based mechanics, NFT integration, and fully transparent on-chain gameplay, Jackson.io delivers a highly engaging and innovative decentralized gaming experience.

