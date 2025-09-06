James Wynn claims his UK bank accounts were frozen with no explanation

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/06 01:46
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003495+5.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02675+0.14%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0012089-1.06%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06438+2.77%

Leveraged trader James Wynn, famous for his huge gains and losses, claims his UK bank accounts were frozen with no explanation.

Summary
  • James Wynn says that UK banks froze his accounts with no explanation
  • The leverage trader claims that he paid ‘millions’ in taxes from these accounts
  • His claims sparked a debate about debanking in the UK

A new case from the United Kingdom is igniting the debate on debanking. On Friday, September 5, UK-based leveraged trader James Wynn published a post claiming that his UK accounts were frozen. According to Wynn, this was despite his claim that he had not engaged in illicit activity and that he used the accounts to pay “millions” in taxes.

Wynn stated that banking officials only told him that the instructions were “from higher up” and that they would be in touch. So far, it is unclear whether the bank or the UK authorities were responsible for the decision. However, the posts prompted discussions on debanking.

James Wynn case sparks discussions on debanking

UK authorities can legally freeze accounts under “reasonable suspicion” that the accounts are a part of money laundering, tax evasion, or fraud. These orders can last up to 2 years and affect all balances above £3,000. In 2024, there were 341 such cases, which froze a total of £57 million in assets.

Banks can deny service or freeze accounts independently. Typically, this happens for customers who carry a “reputational risk” for the bank, including politically exposed persons or persons who are engaged in controversial activities. The practice, also known as debanking, has recently come under scrutiny, especially in the United States. In particular, the practice seems to have disproportionately affected crypto businesses.

James Wynn is a high-leverage crypto trader, famous for big wins and even bigger losses. He famously turned $700,000 into $25 million through memecoins before suffering massive liquidations. In July, he lost 99% of his estimated $100 million portfolio.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04193-1.84%
Share
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Share
Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Analysts warn that the forces that powered its surge are fading, leaving SOL vulnerable. Profit-Taking on Overdrive The majority of […] The post Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control appeared first on Coindoo.
Solana
SOL$204.96+1.13%
BULLS
BULLS$522.23+0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/06 02:00
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Binance Alpha launched PUFFER (PUFFER); Hyperliquid 50x whale continued to increase its BTC short position: a total of 1,000 BTC were shorted, and the liquidation price was $106,200; CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products had a net inflow of $882 million, and Bitcoin attracted an inflow of $867 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,434.15+1.13%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01432+1.84%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000954-0.52%
Share
PANews2025/05/12 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst

Can XRP rebound in September? Best Crypto to Buy Now