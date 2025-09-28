James Wynn Returns to Crypto Market with New 3x Leveraged Trade on ASTER

TLDR

James Wynn takes a new 3x leveraged long on ASTER worth over $16,000.

Wynn bets on ASTER’s airdrop, predicting it will be one of the biggest in crypto.

After being liquidated on ASTER, Wynn makes a second leveraged trade on it.

Wynn’s previous billion-dollar Bitcoin trade ended with a $25 million profit.

James Wynn, the pseudonymous trader known for his high-risk, high-reward bets, is back in the crypto market. After his previous billion-dollar wager on Bitcoin, Wynn has now placed a new trade on ASTER, the native token of the Aster perpetuals exchange. This time, Wynn is entering with a 3x leveraged long position valued at over $16,000, at a price of $1.97 per token. His aim is to capitalize on an anticipated airdrop, which he believes will be one of the largest in crypto history.

Wynn’s Bold Move with 3x Leverage

James Wynn’s latest position is a leveraged bet on the ASTER token. Despite his recent liquidation on the same token, Wynn has chosen to re-enter the market with a 3x long position. The trade, worth more than $16,000, places him at an entry point of $1.97 per ASTER token, with a liquidation level set at $1.57. Although the size of the trade is smaller compared to his previous positions, it is still considered a significant move in the high-risk world of crypto trading.

The leveraged position indicates that Wynn is betting on the potential of the ASTER token, particularly due to the upcoming airdrop. Wynn has expressed his belief that the airdrop could be one of the largest in crypto history. In a post on X, he stated, “I’m farming the $ASTER airdrop. I believe it will be one of the biggest [in] crypto history.” This statement signals his confidence in the token’s future and his intention to make the most of the potential reward.

The Aster Perpetuals Exchange and $ASTER Token

The Aster perpetuals exchange, where the ASTER token is traded, has gained attention in the crypto space. The platform offers on-chain derivatives, providing traders with a range of instruments for speculation. The exchange’s native token, ASTER, plays a central role in the platform’s operations and has seen increased attention as a result of the upcoming airdrop.

Airdrops are common in the crypto world, often used as a method to distribute tokens to a large number of users. In this case, Wynn’s strategy of farming the $ASTER airdrop suggests that he believes the event will have a substantial impact on the token’s price. A successful airdrop could lead to an increase in demand, potentially making the token more valuable.

Wynn’s Previous High-Risk Bitcoin Bet

James Wynn is no stranger to high-risk trades. Earlier this year, he made headlines with a massive $1.2 billion long position on Bitcoin, using 40x leverage. Unfortunately for Wynn, the bet did not go as planned, and he was liquidated with a $17.5 million loss. However, Wynn quickly reversed his position, flipping into a $1.2 billion short on Bitcoin. Despite the volatility, he ended up securing a $25 million profit, proving his ability to navigate the extreme fluctuations of the crypto market.

Wynn’s ability to manage large positions in such a volatile environment has earned him a reputation as a daring trader. His previous trades have shown that he is willing to take on substantial risks in hopes of large rewards. His return to the market with a 3x leveraged long on ASTER demonstrates that he is still willing to make bold bets, particularly if he sees an opportunity in the form of the token’s airdrop.

Future Outlook for Wynn and ASTER Token

As Wynn continues to place high-risk bets in the crypto market, his focus now shifts to the potential of ASTER and its upcoming airdrop. The success of his latest trade will depend on several factors, including the performance of the Aster perpetuals exchange and the broader market conditions. If the airdrop lives up to his expectations, Wynn could stand to gain significantly from his position.

However, the volatility of the crypto market means that anything can happen. Wynn’s strategy of leveraging positions in speculative assets like ASTER carries inherent risks, and the outcome of this new trade remains to be seen. As the market evolves, Wynn’s future trades will likely continue to capture the attention of crypto enthusiasts and traders alike.

