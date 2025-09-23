Janet Yellen Conducts Interviews for Federal Reserve Positions

Key Points: Yellen interviews Federal Reserve candidates, impacting global markets and crypto.

Market volatility highlights leadership anticipation effects on assets.

Leadership outcomes affect US monetary policy and macro risks.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to interview Federal Reserve candidates this week following the end of the FOMC blackout period, aiming to review 10 of 11 candidates.

The selection impacts U.S. monetary policy, influencing risk conditions in global markets, with potential volatility in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as policy shifts are anticipated.

Yellen’s Interviews and Market Repercussions

Janet Yellen’s interviews with Federal Reserve candidates mark a significant procedural step post-FOMC blackout. Yellen’s remarks emphasize her preference for the Treasury role, enjoying presidential support. “I like my current position,” she said, and referenced President Trump’s support for her Treasury work. Source Highlighted candidates include current Fed governors and key economic advisors. Actions taken involve scheduled meetings and public statements, setting the stage for potential policy impacts.

Changes ensue as financial markets anticipate future leadership directions. Yellen’s leadership approach at the Treasury may shape expectations differently from a Fed perspective. Immediate implications include adjusting interest rate expectations among traders and investors. Crypto markets observe Federal Reserve dynamics closely, linking governance shifts with macroeconomic strategies.

Market reactions vary, with on-chain data indicating fluctuating crypto asset prices. Statements from Yellen suggest a commitment to maintaining fiscal policies favorable to broader economic stability. Industry insiders remain vigilant, recognizing leadership changes may sway crypto volatility, with substantial turnover in DeFi platforms.

Historical Trends and Crypto Market Dynamics

Did you know? Leadership transitions at the Federal Reserve have historically led to increased market volatility and shifts in interest rate policies, influencing both traditional assets and cryptocurrencies significantly.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $112,103.02, with a market cap of formatNumber(2233549556159, 2), representing 57.86% market dominance. The 24-hour trading volume, marked by a 209.73% surge, reached formatNumber(67352947512, 2). Price falls of 2.95% in the last 24 hours follow a broader 7-day decline of 2.80%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:06 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team indicates these interviews hold potential for financial shifts, possibly leading to regulatory adjustments in crypto markets. Historical trends show policy changes incite adaptive reactions in crypto markets, underlining the importance of understanding monetary decisions in financial strategies. The Federal Reserve Board’s perspectives provide insights into these dynamics.