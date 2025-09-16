Japan Launches 50M to Fund Blockchain Startups of This Country

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 11:18
Threshold
T$0.01679-0.70%
RealLink
REAL$0.06359-1.02%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.13224+561.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017438-0.92%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

Credit Saison, Japan’s third-largest credit card issuer, has introduced a $50 million investment vehicle called Onigiri Capital to support startups working on blockchain-based real-world asset applications.

Operated by its venture arm Saison Capital, the fund has already secured most of its target from internal and external investors. The initiative underscores growing links between US blockchain developers and Asia’s financial markets.

Credit Saison Moves Deeper into Blockchain

Sponsored

Sponsored

Credit Saison has broadened its venture activities by creating Onigiri Capital, a blockchain-focused fund targeting real-world asset (RWA) projects. The fund, managed by partners at Saison Capital, has raised approximately $35 million to date and intends to close at $50 million.

According to the Tokyo-based financial group, they will focus on early-stage startups. These startups build payment tools, tokenization, stablecoins, decentralized finance, and other economic infrastructure. The strategy emphasizes businesses that connect US founders and developers with Asian markets. Demand for RWA innovation expands in these markets.

Fund managers described Asia as increasingly central to blockchain finance, noting that many US startups lack the resources to engage effectively with regulatory and institutional frameworks in the region. Onigiri Capital intends to provide access to local networks in markets such as Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

The fund will work alongside other venture capital providers. It aims to differentiate itself through regional expertise and access to established distribution channels. By combining capital with regulatory knowledge and banking connections, the fund is a bridge for companies seeking to expand internationally.

Industry Context and Market Outlook

Credit Saison is a publicly traded company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (8253.T). It operates financial services, real estate, and entertainment businesses, and has a credit card division. Its stock recently traded at ¥3,913 ($26.6), within a 52-week range of ¥2,781 ($18.9) to ¥4,269 ($28.9).

The timing of the fund’s launch comes as crypto venture funding continues to face challenges. Higher interest rates and the fallout from major corporate failures such as FTX have weighed on investor sentiment, even as cryptocurrency prices recover.

Still, investor interest in financial services, DeFi projects, and real-world asset applications remains resilient. Onigiri Capital’s creation reflects a belief that this segment will remain key in blockchain development despite wider market uncertainty.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/japans-credit-saison-launches-50m-fund-linking-us-blockchain-startups-to-asia/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-8.11%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001352-4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002581-2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.513-5.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4418-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,994.67-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg