Japan Proposes Flat 20% Tax for Cryptocurrency Gains by 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 09:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.09991-0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022412+2.09%
Edge
EDGE$0.57631-9.27%
Wink
LIKE$0.012897-2.23%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02794-1.58%
Key Points:
  • Japan’s FSA plans a 20% flat tax on crypto from 2026 to boost competitiveness.
  • Cryptocurrency gains to be taxed like stocks, aiding market growth.
  • Japanese reforms may elevate domestic crypto ETFs, aligning with global standards.

The Japan Financial Services Agency plans to implement major cryptocurrency market reforms in the 2026 fiscal year, including a flat 20% tax on gains and the reclassification of digital assets.

These changes aim to align cryptocurrency taxation with stocks, supporting ETF launches and enhancing Japan’s market competitiveness in the global digital asset landscape.

Japan’s 2026 Tax Proposal: Aligning Crypto with Traditional Assets

Japan’s FSA has unveiled proposals for significant changes in cryptocurrency taxation, influencing how digital assets are perceived by financial markets. The initiative aims to introduce a 20% flat tax on crypto gains starting 2026, aligning cryptocurrency taxes with those of stocks and bonds. Industry participants advocate tax relief, requesting a three-year carryforward of losses to further encourage market stability.

The reclassification of digital assets as financial products offers Japan’s crypto industry a strategic competitive edge, facilitating the launch of domestic cryptocurrency ETFs. This alignment may make Japan’s market more inviting by drawing institutional investors. Such reforms reflect Japan’s ongoing commitment to align with global standards, encouraging deeper engagement within the financial sector.

Despite the significance of these reforms, public feedback remains sparse, with no major statements from industry leaders or regulatory figures. Consequently, market responses and public discourse surrounding these changes are minimal at present. Key player reactions are currently awaitful, as industry stakeholders observe how these reforms unfold amidst global market dynamics.

Global and Historical Context: Japan’s Strategic Crypto Move

Did you know? Japan’s move to reclassify digital assets mirrors historical trends in regulatory adaptation, resembling policy adjustments by global financial hubs like the U.S. and Europe. Such shifts hint at Japan’s increasing embrace of cryptocurrency as mainstream financial products.

CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s current price at $115,236.29, accompanied by a market cap of $2.29 trillion. Its market dominance stands at 57.45%, experiencing a 1.08% decrease over the past 24 hours. The asset’s trading volume reached $54.42 billion, encountering a 33.46% reduction during this period.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 01:35 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Coincu research team stresses that Japan’s reformed tax regime could significantly impact both local and international markets by positioning Japan as a leading global crypto hub. This evolving framework might host fresh technological innovations, further solidifying its influence in the financial landscape.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/japan-flat-tax-crypto-2026/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

PANews reported on August 24th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Ethereum ICO participant "0x7d03" sold 0.01 ETH in a test sale five hours ago after more than a decade of inactivity. Having invested just $15.50 in the ICO, he received 49.93 ETH, now worth $240,000, representing a 15,484x return.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,768.54+1.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-7.91%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 09:10
Share
A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent $2 million in USDT to purchase 178.9 billion PEPE.
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001119+0.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:51
Share
This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

PANews reported on August 24th that Crypto.news reported that CryptoSlam data showed that NFT market transaction volume fell 25.78% to $134 million this week. The number of NFT buyers increased by 25.74% to 450,096, while the number of sellers increased by 25.91% to 321,107. The number of NFT transactions increased by 6.26% to 1,652,284. Ethereum network transaction volume reached $60.7 million, down 41.63% from the previous week. BNB Chain network transaction volume reached $20.6 million, up 10.63%. Polygon network transaction volume reached $16.1 million, up 37.86%. Mythos Chain network transaction volume reached $9.7 million, up 3.17%. Solana network transaction volume reached $7.5 million, down 13.63%. This week's high-value sales include: CryptoPunks #1082 sold for 80 ETH ($350,969 USD) CryptoPunks #2596 sold for 72.99 ETH ($315,628 USD) CryptoPunks #5477 sold for 66 ETH ($285,187) CryptoPunks #3704 sold for 63 ETH ($271,922) CryptoPunks #8864 sold for 56.5 ETH ($269,994)
Binance Coin
BNB$875.9-0.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10017-0.62%
Ethereum
ETH$4,768.54+1.17%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

An Ethereum ICO participant sold 0.01 ETH after a decade of inactivity, achieving a 15,484x return.

A whale bought $2 million worth of PEPE

This week, NFT transaction volume decreased by 25.78% month-on-month to US$134 million, while the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 25%.

How to Get- Ready for the Next Crypto Bull Run in 2025

StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem