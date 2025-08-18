Japan Set to Approve First Yen-Backed Stablecoin

By: Crypto Ninjas
2025/08/18 01:16

Key Takeaways:

  • Japan’s FSA is expected to greenlight the country’s first yen-pegged stablecoin by fall 2025.
  • JPYC, the issuing company, will be registered as a money transfer operator and lead the rollout.
  • The move could reshape Japan’s bond market and position the yen-backed token as a global alternative to USD stablecoins.

Japan is near to a new period of digital financing. In a historic regulatory move, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is all set to allow the first yen-backed stablecoin in the country marking an overhaul in Japan crypto policy and digital asset strategy. The decision not only brings a domestic alternative to USD-linked stablecoins, but may also change the dynamics on the Japanese government bonds (JGB) market.

Read More: SBI Japan Files First Bitcoin–XRP ETF Amid Crypto Policy Shakeup

japan-set-to-approve-first-yen-backed-stablecoin

Japan to Approve Yen-Pegged Stablecoin for the First Time

The FSA will give the go-ahead to issue a yen-backed stablecoin as early as fall 2025, the first such official green light in Japan. According to local source, Tokyo-based fintech firm JPYC Inc. is expected to be officially registered as a money transfer business within the month. After the approval, JPYC will start circulating the digital yen token within mates and institutions.

In contrast to the volatility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, JPYC tokens are to exist in a stable form with the price at 1 JPYC = 1 JPY and with liquid reserves like bank deposits and Japanese government bonds behind them in full.

The traditional transfer between banks will be utilized to give users a stablecoin in their digital wallet. The fact that it is pegged to the yen makes it an attractive choice to be used to engage in the local business, cross-border payment, and even possibly in decentralized finance (DeFi) investments, as its regulator becomes more understandable.

Read More: Ripple Commits $200K Each to Accelerate Japan’s Crypto Startup Scene

Japan Joins the $286B Stablecoin Market

The ruling has been made as there is a boom in the use of stablecoins all over the world. The entire stablecoin market cap, which is largely comprised of USD-pegged tokens USDT (Tether) and USDC (Circle), has now swelled to more than $286 billion.

Japan has so far lagged in the stablecoin race. US-based players like Circle already made inroads in the Japanese market earlier this year, with USDC officially launching in Japan in March 2025 following FSA approval. But those offerings are still dollar-denominated.

Through the launch of JPYC, Japan presents the initial local player in the form of an alternative currency with the support of both local currency and local reserves. It would help Japanese customers transact more, free of foreign exchange risks, and it would permit businesses to test blockchain-based payments using their native currency.

japan-set-to-approve-first-yen-backed-stablecoin

Impact on the Japanese Bond Market

Could Stablecoins Become a New Class of Bond Buyers?

One of the most potentially disruptive outcomes of JPYC’s launch lies not in crypto itself but in traditional finance. According to comments from Shin’ya Okabe, a representative of JPYC, the company is expected to purchase Japanese government bonds (JGBs) in significant volumes as part of its reserve backing strategy.

This mirrors a trend in the US, where stablecoin issuers like Tether and Circle hold massive amounts of US Treasurys to collateralize their tokens, making them influential institutional buyers in the bond market.

If JPYC follows a similar path, it could:

  • Increase demand for JGBs, providing support for bond prices
  • Influence interest rates, by introducing a new class of digital-native institutional buyers
  • Align stablecoin adoption with broader monetary policy goals

Okabe also cautioned that those countries that would not pursue stablecoin would sustain losses of this demand, which could result in increased costs of government borrowing. This alludes to the fact that Japan is not just changing regulation towards crypto, it is also an economic tactical move so as to remain in pole position into the new financial landscape.

Regulatory Momentum: Japan’s Gradual Crypto Pivot

Japan has historically maintained a cautious but forward-looking stance on crypto. Following the Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014, it became one of the first countries to implement comprehensive crypto regulations. But stablecoins were largely restricted until now.

The post Japan Set to Approve First Yen-Backed Stablecoin appeared first on CryptoNinjas.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,184.78-3.52%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002826-8.86%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01374-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.264716-6.75%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00203-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network