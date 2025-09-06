Japanese Bank Says Fed Poised for September Rate Cut, Possibly 50bp

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 23:13
Union
U$0.00921-8.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09912+4.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1169+1.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017078+3.40%
Particl
PART$0.1832-0.27%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06702+4.24%
Altcoins

Japan’s Mizuho Bank says the latest U.S. labor report has left the Federal Reserve with little choice but to begin cutting interest rates in September.

August’s nonfarm payrolls showed sharp cooling across the board: hiring slowed, work hours shortened, and wage growth slid to levels not seen since the pandemic. Mizuho’s analysts argue this confirms that the Fed’s belief in a resilient labor market was too optimistic.

September Cut All but Certain

With the Fed’s September meeting looming, Mizuho believes a 25 basis point reduction is now the minimum outcome. If upcoming inflation data undershoots expectations, the bank sees a 50 basis point cut as the more likely scenario.

The bank added that the Fed’s track record on inflation forecasting has consistently fallen short, while its longer-term jobless rate targets—such as its 2026 outlook—no longer look credible.

Mizuho expects a prolonged easing cycle that will lower rates to about 3% by March 2026, a level it calls “neutral.” If a new Fed chair pushes for even stronger stimulus, rates could fall toward 2%, the bank suggested.

Risk of Reversal

Still, Mizuho flagged one key risk: if inflation flares up again, the Fed could be forced to reverse course and withdraw at least part of its stimulus by 2027.

For investors, the report suggests a shift from debating whether the Fed will cut rates to how aggressively and how fast it will move. With growth slowing and inflation forecasts proving unreliable, Mizuho sees the central bank under pressure to act decisively.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/japanese-bank-says-fed-poised-for-september-rate-cut-possibly-50bp/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a
Binance Coin
BNB$859.67+1.27%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0961-5.22%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:49
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.11338-8.99%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004508-0.15%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share
How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

The Mirror Protocol is a truly decentralized and trustless Bitcoin staking protocol.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,107.83-0.28%
Multichain
MULTI$0.06523-17.84%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13638+0.49%
Share
PANews2024/04/20 13:27
Share

Trending News

More

GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking

Inside the 3 Best New Meme Coins to Buy Now and Why Presales Could Change 2025 Forever

6. Bitcoin Mining Profitability in 2025: Can Miners Survive Rising Costs?