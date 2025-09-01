Japanese Bank Shocks Markets With Digital Currency Plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:34
Threshold
T$0.01624-0.73%
RealLink
REAL$0.05787+1.22%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1721-4.49%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013501+7.55%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00051-3.13%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06105-19.53%
Fintech

Japan’s government debt is coming under intense pressure, with long-term bond yields climbing to levels not seen in years.

As traditional buyers back away, the country’s largest deposit holder, Japan Post Bank, is preparing a bold pivot: launching a digital yen alternative by 2026.

Breaking with Tradition

For decades, Japanese insurers and trust banks were reliable buyers of super-long government bonds. That trend has reversed. Insurers are now net sellers, and trust banks have slashed purchases to nearly one-third of their normal levels. With demand collapsing, the 10-year yield has surged beyond 1.6% and the 30-year yield is now above 3.1%, a sign of serious strain in a market once thought unshakable.

Post Bank’s Digital Gamble

Rather than double down on a faltering system, Japan Post Bank wants to connect its 120 million accounts to DCJPY, a blockchain-based currency developed by DeCurret DCP. Pegged directly to the yen, the token would allow instant transfers between savings accounts and digital wallets.

This move isn’t only about payments. Depositors would be able to invest directly into tokenized products — such as digital bonds or security tokens — with potential returns in the 3–5% range. Analysts expect this space to balloon, with forecasts suggesting tokenized real-world assets could expand from $600 billion in 2025 to nearly $19 trillion by 2033.

Wider Ambitions

DCJPY may also become a tool for public administration. Discussions are underway with local governments about delivering grants and subsidies through the new system, making financial support faster and cheaper to distribute. The idea reflects Japan’s broader strategy: use blockchain not just for speculation but as a foundation for next-generation finance.

Alternatives Rise

The pressure in bond markets has not gone unnoticed by private companies. Some, like Metaplanet, are bypassing debt markets altogether and steadily increasing their Bitcoin holdings. Even with the cryptocurrency under selling pressure recently, these firms see digital assets as a hedge against the very instability now shaking Japan’s bond market.

The combination of strained debt markets, experimental digital money, and corporate Bitcoin adoption suggests Japan is entering a new financial era — one where old pillars are crumbling, and new systems are being tested in real time.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/japanese-bank-shocks-markets-with-digital-currency-plan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Recently, a financial technology company called Antalpha submitted a prospectus to Nasdaq, planning to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) under the code "ANTA". Antalpha is a financial solution provider in the field of Bitcoin mining. However, the close connection with the mining giant Bitmain and the intricate relationship with Bitmain co-founder Zhan Ketuan disclosed in its prospectus make this IPO full of meanings worthy of further investigation.
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.9159-2.89%
Movement
MOVE$0.1211-2.18%
Tranchess
CHESS$0.07502-0.97%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 15:28
Share
Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

On-chain analiz platformu Lookonchain tarafından paylaşılan verilere göre, uzun süredir piyasada hareket etmeyen bir “Bitcoin balinası” yeniden dikkat çekici bir işlem gerçekleştirdi. Bitcoin Balinasından Dev Hamle: 2.000 BTC Satıp 48.942 ETH Aldı Söz konusu balina, son dört saat içinde 2.000 adet Bitcoin’i (yaklaşık 215 milyon dolar) satarak, aynı değerle 48.942 adet Ethereum (ETH) satın aldı. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Bitcoin
BTC$109,729.37+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018345-1.74%
Ethereum
ETH$4,454.68-0.39%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/01 15:13
Share
TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

TOKEN2049 Dubai (18-19 April) will host an impressive and diverse lineup of speakerss, including Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram; Bryan Johnson, Founder of Blueprint; Balaji Srinivasan, Author of The Network State; Richard Teng, CEO of Binance; and 200+ more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10194-1.92%
Share
PANews2024/04/05 19:24
Share

Trending News

More

Interpretation of the IPO of mining finance company Antalpha: A key move in Bitmain’s financial chess game?

Uzun Süredir Hareketsiz Olan Bitcoin Balinası, BTC Satıp Çok Yüklü Ethereum Alımı Yaptı! İşte Detaylar

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Sonic Labs Secures Approval for $200M Expansion into US Traditional Finance

Bitcoin slides to $107K as whales offload $4B over weekend