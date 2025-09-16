Japanese financial giant Credit Saison launches investment fund for real-asset startups

PANews reported on September 16th that The Block reported that the venture capital arm of Japanese financial giant Credit Saison will launch Onigiri Capital, a blockchain investment fund. The $50 million fund aims to build an institutional-grade bridge between US innovation and Asia's established blockchain and financial networks, empowering founders to build global financial products. According to a spokesperson, Onigiri, backed by Saison Capital, has raised $35 million through a joint investment from Credit Saison and external investors. The fund has a maximum limit of $50 million and can raise additional capital. The fund will focus on early-stage startups in the real-world asset space, covering financial infrastructure development such as stablecoins, payments, tokenization, and DeFi, with a particular focus on connections with Asia. Credit Saison is a major Tokyo-based financial services company affiliated with Mizuho Financial Group. It is Japan's third-largest credit card issuer and has diverse business interests. Its venture capital arm has invested in cryptocurrency companies since 2023.