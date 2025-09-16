Japanese financial giant Credit Saison launches investment fund for real-asset startups

By: PANews
2025/09/16 07:38
RealLink
REAL$0.06295-0.69%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12743+537.15%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738-0.05%
Major
MAJOR$0.15976-4.04%
FUND
FUND$0.0238--%

PANews reported on September 16th that The Block reported that the venture capital arm of Japanese financial giant Credit Saison will launch Onigiri Capital, a blockchain investment fund. The $50 million fund aims to build an institutional-grade bridge between US innovation and Asia's established blockchain and financial networks, empowering founders to build global financial products. According to a spokesperson, Onigiri, backed by Saison Capital, has raised $35 million through a joint investment from Credit Saison and external investors. The fund has a maximum limit of $50 million and can raise additional capital. The fund will focus on early-stage startups in the real-world asset space, covering financial infrastructure development such as stablecoins, payments, tokenization, and DeFi, with a particular focus on connections with Asia. Credit Saison is a major Tokyo-based financial services company affiliated with Mizuho Financial Group. It is Japan's third-largest credit card issuer and has diverse business interests. Its venture capital arm has invested in cryptocurrency companies since 2023.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-8.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002559-2.36%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:20
Share
Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

PANews reported on September 16th that crypto asset management company Bitwise is seeking to launch an ETF tracking AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. If the product is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase will be designated as the custodian. In its S-1 filing on Monday, Bitwise stated: "The trust provides investors with access to the Avalanche market through a traditional brokerage account, avoiding the barriers to entry or risks associated with directly purchasing and holding Avalanche." The fund will use the CME CF Avalanche-USD Reference Rate to determine its net asset value (NAV). The fund will hold AVAX tokens and will not use derivatives.
Union
U$0.021582+40.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005295-4.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-8.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 07:10
Share
Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Dogecoin and PEPE didn’t just chart numbers; they changed the room. They turned late-night screens into real wins and near-misses, the kind of stories that keep people searching for the best crypto to buy now. Two icons that taught everyday traders the upside can be real. Is there a way to feel that spark again, […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.627-3.02%
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06313-0.42%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/16 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

US lawmakers join crypto executives including Strategy Ventures in advancing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress