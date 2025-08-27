The post Japanese Firm Metaplanet Plans $1.2B Share Sale to Buy More Bitcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet is doubling down on its Bitcoin-first strategy, announcing its bold plans to raise $1.2 billion through an international share sale. Out of this, a significant $835 million will be used to purchase more Bitcoin to strengthen its position in the digital asset space.

This move signals Metaplanet’s growing confidence in Bitcoin and its strategy to strengthen its position in the digital asset space.

Metaplanet Plan To Raise $1.2 Billion

In a recent tweet, Metaplanet announced that it will issue up to 555 million new shares, which could increase its total stock count from 722 million to approximately $1.27 billion. The pricing for these shares will be finalized between September 9 and 11, with payments made shortly thereafter.

This move builds on Metaplanet’s reputation as one of the most aggressive Bitcoin investors in Asia.

However, the majority of the funds, about ¥123.818 billion ($837 million) will be used to purchase more Bitcoin between September and October 2025. The remaining ¥6.516 billion ($44 million) is set aside for Bitcoin-related financial operations, giving the company flexibility to manage its growing crypto portfolio.

Beyond Buying Bitcoin

Not all of the raised funds will go directly into Bitcoin. Roughly $440 million will support the company’s “Bitcoin Income Business,” which earns money by selling covered call options on its BTC holdings.

Why Bitcoin?

Metaplanet’s leadership has been clear about its motivation. With Japan’s yen weakening and inflationary pressures growing, the company sees Bitcoin as a hedge and a long-term store of value.

The firm also believes the strategy will enhance shareholder value over time, aligning with its ambitious “21 Million Plan” and “555 Million Plan,” which aim to secure over 210,000 BTC by 2027.

As of August 25, 2025, it already holds nearly 18,991 Bitcoins, valued at ¥314.6 billion (approximately $2.11 billion). This makes it one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders in Japan,

Metaplanet Stock Sees 5.7% Jump

Following the announcement, Metaplanet’s stock reacted positively. Shares jumped 5.7%, closing at ¥890 soon after news of the fundraising.

And the fundraising comes at a strong moment for Metaplanet. The company has just been upgraded from small-cap to mid-cap in FTSE Russell’s September 2025 review, securing a spot in the FTSE Japan Index.

