Japanese Gaming Giant Gumi Plans to Invest 2.5B Yen in XRP

Japan-based gaming giant Gumi Inc. has announced plans to acquire 2.5 billion yen (roughly $17 million) worth of XRP as part of efforts to expand its blockchain business. The company announced the development in a press release today, following its decision in a recent board meeting. It intends to splash 2.5 billion yen, or approximately $16.91 million, in purchasing the third-largest crypto by market cap. Gumi plans $17M XRP purchaseGumi plans $17M XRP purchase Reason Behind the Planned XRP Purchase Notably, the gaming firm will strategically accumulate XRP over a five-month period, spanning from September 2025 to February 2026. Commenting on the development, Gumi highlighted that the planned purchase is a strategic move aimed at enabling its participation in XRP’s ecosystem. The announcement emphasized that XRP plays a crucial role in international remittances. It highlighted how its major shareholder and Ripple partner, SBI Holdings, has been promoting XRP’s adoption in the financial sector. Given XRP’s growing real-world use cases in financial infrastructure, particularly in cross-border payments and liquidity provision, Gumi believes the token has strong potential to appreciate in value over the medium and long term. Therefore, the gaming giant intends to acquire XRP to benefit from the asset’s future price appreciation. Gumi to Pursue Bitcoin and XRP Strategy The announcement mentioned Gumi’s initial purchase of 1 billion yen ($6.79 million) worth of Bitcoin in the first half of the year. Following the acquisition, it staked its BTC on the Babylon staking protocol to generate revenue while positioning for a potential price surge. Notably, Gumi confirmed plans to pursue an asset strategy focusing on Bitcoin and XRP. Through these assets, Gumi seeks to boost its revenue by supporting the growth of the XRP ecosystem, while securing steady income from its BTC staking rewards. Remarkably, it believes Bitcoin and XRP will solidify the foundation of its blockchain-related business and help it achieve sustainable value growth. The announcement follows a surge in institutional interest in adopting XRP as a reserve asset. Over the past few months, several firms, including Trident Digital, Webus International, and VivoPower, have announced XRP treasury initiatives as part of efforts to benefit from a potential spike in the asset’s value.