Japanese listed company Metaplanet plans to raise approximately $881 million to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on August 27 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet plans to raise funds through the international issuance of new shares, with an estimated net fundraising of approximately 130.334 billion yen (approximately US$881 million). Of the funds raised, approximately 123.818 billion yen (US$837 million) will be used to purchase Bitcoin, and 6.516 billion yen (US$44 million) will be used for Bitcoin financial operations.
