Japanese Prime Minister resigns – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 23:49
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018759+11.69%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014152-0.95%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1106-1.67%

Following the disastrous results of the Upper House election in July and the accompanying loss of the majority, it was only a matter of time before the pressure on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba became too great and he resigned. Yesterday, that time came, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.

Japan is likely to face exciting and volatile times ahead

“According to media reports, Ishiba realised that he had no chance of being re-elected as party leader. The yen suffered some losses in early Asian trading this morning, despite it becoming apparent that Ishiba would have to resign, and the final Japanese growth figures for the second quarter coming in significantly higher than expected. Clearly, the political risks associated with the resignation outweigh the positive economic data.”

“Over the next few weeks, the main focus will probably be on who will succeed him in the internal party process and become the new prime minister. While it is probably still too early to assess the potential candidates, the market will certainly be looking closely at the successor’s stance on monetary policy, the trade agreement with the US, and Japan’s fiscal problems. Similar to France (see above), Japan is also likely to face exciting (and volatile) times ahead.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/japanese-prime-minister-resigns-commerzbank-202509081114

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$18.319+17.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004331-2.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014155-0.88%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0907+0.88%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.00759+0.86%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002769+6.82%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000081+10.95%
Share
PANews2022/09/09 10:36
Share

Trending News

More

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference

Cryptocurrency Predictions: SOL, VET, and ETH Set to Skyrocket This Week

Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?