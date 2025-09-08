Japan’s economy grew faster in Q2 after officials raised the GDP estimate

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 14:11

Japan raised its second-quarter GDP estimate because households spent more and businesses kept investing, showing that domestic demand is stronger than expected.

The Cabinet Office had earlier reported that its economy grew by a mere 0.1% but new figures show that it’s actually by 2.2%. This stronger growth shows that the world’s fourth-largest economy is holding up well, despite high inflation, worker shortages, and pressure from U.S. tariffs.

Government lifts GDP numbers after stronger household spending

Private consumption increased by 0.4% compared to the first estimate of 0.2%. This indicates that the country’s economy depends heavily on household spending as families spent more money on goods, services, and leisure activities than the previous report suggested.

The report also showed that capital expenditure rose by 0.6%, lower than the 1.3% that was first estimated. This proves that businesses were more cautious about spending, while households loosened their wallets.

But even with the drop in business spending, the stronger consumer demand raised the overall gross domestic product by 0.5% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. This is higher than the estimated 0.3% that policymakers and analysts initially believed. 

The new numbers indicate that the economy’s strength came from within Japan rather than from exports. Net exports accounted for 0.3% of GDP growth, while domestic spending added 0.2%. Inventories also showed no contraction as compared to the first report. 

Economists associate the growth with rising wages and domestic demand. In July, the nominal wages (which don’t change for inflation) rose faster in seven months, while real wages (which account for higher prices) also improved slightly. This gave families more purchasing power.

Economists connect growth to rising wages and domestic demand

The Bank of Japan has been trying to guide the country’s economy out of decades of weak inflation, and there seems to be a glimmer of hope with these new statistics. Economists say the country had previously depended on overseas markets for many years, leaving it vulnerable to global trade shocks, especially from U.S tariffs. The revised data, however, creates a cycle in which higher incomes encourage families to purchase more goods and services, and in turn, companies feel more confident in raising prices. 

Chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute, Takeshi Minami, stated that the latest report shows “a positive cycle of wage increases and rising prices as the BOJ anticipated.” He also suggested that the central bank may soon raise interest rates because the economy appears to be able to sustain growth without too much monetary support. 

The BOJ faced years of criticism for maintaining low interest rates and relying heavily on large bond purchases to stabilize the economy. However, bank officials responded, stating they needed proof of stronger domestic demand before normalizing their rates. 

However, economists remain cautious as the external environment becomes more difficult, even as domestic demand improves. They warn that Japan’s recovery could be short-lived if external risks like the slow global growth and trade tensions continue to add more pressure. 

Economists believe it will be extremely difficult for Japan to fully break away from its dependence on overseas demand due to external risks already evident in trade data. Exports to the United States dropped by more than 10% in July compared to last year. Autos and auto parts, a cornerstone of Japan’s industrial base and a key source of employment, were the sectors most affected.

Although Japan and the U.S. signed a trade agreement in July that reduced tariffs on cars and other products, analysts still doubt whether it will be enough to cushion the bigger impact of the U.S. Trade tariffs.

Politics in Japan has also seen better days, as Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced his resignation following election setbacks that most people blamed on the rising cost of living. This has left many households struggling even as wages increase. 

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
Union
U$0,01141-%3,22
Moonveil
MORE$0,09899-%1,00
PigToken
PIG$0,00000002123+%2,75
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Brazilian listed company Méliuz has purchased $28.4 million worth of Bitcoin; cross-border e-commerce company DDC Enterprise has launched a Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months; Binance Alpha has added SuiNS Token (NS).
Bitcoin
BTC$111.270,41+%0,49
Moonveil
MORE$0,09899-%1,00
CROSS
CROSS$0,22265+%3,86
Share
PANews2025/05/16 17:30
Share
Ethereum metrics are telling 2 very different stories right now

Ethereum metrics are telling 2 very different stories right now

A Messari analyst says Ethereum is “dying” as revenue fell 44% in August. Others argue it’s a flawed way to measure the blockchain’s success. A Messari analyst sparked heated debate over the weekend after declaring Ethereum is “dying” as network revenue declined in August.In an X post on Saturday, Messari research manager AJC stated that “Ethereum’s fundamentals are collapsing,” as Ethereum's revenue from fees in August was $39.2 million, down over 40% year-over-year and approximately 20% month-over-month.But many who read the post disagreed, pointing to Ethereum’s rising metrics, app revenue, stablecoin supply, continued L2 scaling and a distinction between Ethereum being a commodity, rather than a tech stock — meaning it shouldn’t be valued based on revenue. Read more
Threshold
T$0,01605+%0,87
Moonveil
MORE$0,09899-%1,00
RWAX
APP$0,002507+%0,36
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 13:18
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

PA Daily | WLFI bought $3 million of EOS; FTX will distribute more than $5 billion to creditors on May 30

Ethereum metrics are telling 2 very different stories right now

Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Market Rally Amid DOGE ETF Optimism

Fed Rate Cut Bitcoin: Why Analysts Remain Skeptical of a $120K Surge