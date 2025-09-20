The post Japan’s Koizumi vows new economic plan, targets ¥1M wage boost in 5 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shinjiro Koizumi, the reform-minded candidate seeking to lead Japan’s ruling party, laid it all out on Saturday in Tokyo that he plans to raise average wages by ¥1 million in five years. That’s $6,760 more in annual pay for workers across the country. Koizumi said the plan would kick off immediately after taking office, and it includes cutting fuel taxes, rewriting the income tax code, and using new revenue to drive growth. He also wants a massive ¥135 trillion worth of new investments into Japan by 2030. He is going for direct tax changes and a total overhaul in how the government pulls in and spends money. “We have to act now,” Koizumi said. “We’re already behind.” According to Bloomberg, he’s rolling out these proposals just weeks before the official LDP campaign starts on September 22. Voting happens on October 4. Koizumi challenges Takaichi with tax and wage overhaul Shinjiro isn’t the only one with plans. His main rival, Sanae Takaichi, pitched her platform the day before, leaning hard into stimulus spending. Both are pushing sharp economic agendas, but Koizumi’s angle focuses more on structural reform and hard targets. With the leadership vote only weeks away, the policy clash between the two is setting the tone for what could be a sharp shift inside the party. While politics were heating up, the Bank of Japan held its ground on Friday. It kept the interest rate at 0.5%, exactly as economists in a Reuters poll had predicted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which had been on a hot streak, fell 0.57% by the close, finishing at 45,045.81. Earlier that day, the index hit another record high. At the same time, the yen gained 0.14% against the dollar, settling at 147.80. August inflation numbers were released too. Core inflation hit 2.7%, the lowest… The post Japan’s Koizumi vows new economic plan, targets ¥1M wage boost in 5 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shinjiro Koizumi, the reform-minded candidate seeking to lead Japan’s ruling party, laid it all out on Saturday in Tokyo that he plans to raise average wages by ¥1 million in five years. That’s $6,760 more in annual pay for workers across the country. Koizumi said the plan would kick off immediately after taking office, and it includes cutting fuel taxes, rewriting the income tax code, and using new revenue to drive growth. He also wants a massive ¥135 trillion worth of new investments into Japan by 2030. He is going for direct tax changes and a total overhaul in how the government pulls in and spends money. “We have to act now,” Koizumi said. “We’re already behind.” According to Bloomberg, he’s rolling out these proposals just weeks before the official LDP campaign starts on September 22. Voting happens on October 4. Koizumi challenges Takaichi with tax and wage overhaul Shinjiro isn’t the only one with plans. His main rival, Sanae Takaichi, pitched her platform the day before, leaning hard into stimulus spending. Both are pushing sharp economic agendas, but Koizumi’s angle focuses more on structural reform and hard targets. With the leadership vote only weeks away, the policy clash between the two is setting the tone for what could be a sharp shift inside the party. While politics were heating up, the Bank of Japan held its ground on Friday. It kept the interest rate at 0.5%, exactly as economists in a Reuters poll had predicted. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which had been on a hot streak, fell 0.57% by the close, finishing at 45,045.81. Earlier that day, the index hit another record high. At the same time, the yen gained 0.14% against the dollar, settling at 147.80. August inflation numbers were released too. Core inflation hit 2.7%, the lowest…

Japan’s Koizumi vows new economic plan, targets ¥1M wage boost in 5 years

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 19:58
1
1$0.006012-52.15%
Threshold
T$0.01679+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0866-0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.165+0.25%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017811+0.32%
Boost
BOOST$0.08637-5.82%

Shinjiro Koizumi, the reform-minded candidate seeking to lead Japan’s ruling party, laid it all out on Saturday in Tokyo that he plans to raise average wages by ¥1 million in five years.

That’s $6,760 more in annual pay for workers across the country. Koizumi said the plan would kick off immediately after taking office, and it includes cutting fuel taxes, rewriting the income tax code, and using new revenue to drive growth.

He also wants a massive ¥135 trillion worth of new investments into Japan by 2030. He is going for direct tax changes and a total overhaul in how the government pulls in and spends money.

“We have to act now,” Koizumi said. “We’re already behind.” According to Bloomberg, he’s rolling out these proposals just weeks before the official LDP campaign starts on September 22. Voting happens on October 4.

Koizumi challenges Takaichi with tax and wage overhaul

Shinjiro isn’t the only one with plans. His main rival, Sanae Takaichi, pitched her platform the day before, leaning hard into stimulus spending.

Both are pushing sharp economic agendas, but Koizumi’s angle focuses more on structural reform and hard targets. With the leadership vote only weeks away, the policy clash between the two is setting the tone for what could be a sharp shift inside the party.

While politics were heating up, the Bank of Japan held its ground on Friday. It kept the interest rate at 0.5%, exactly as economists in a Reuters poll had predicted.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index, which had been on a hot streak, fell 0.57% by the close, finishing at 45,045.81. Earlier that day, the index hit another record high. At the same time, the yen gained 0.14% against the dollar, settling at 147.80.

August inflation numbers were released too. Core inflation hit 2.7%, the lowest level since November 2024. That made it the third month in a row it’s gone down. Headline inflation also landed at 2.7%, a drop from 3.1% in July.

Both numbers came in exactly where economists expected. Hiroaki Amemiya, investment director at Capital Group, said the central bank was staying cautious and keeping flexibility open: “By preserving policy optionality, the BoJ is signaling its readiness to respond to external volatility.”

Bonds surged, with the yield on Japan’s 2-year government bonds rising to 0.885%, the highest level since June 2008, based on LSEG data. The broader Topix index also dipped, closing down 0.35% at 3,147 on Friday.

Across Asia, market results were mixed. Australia’s ASX/S&P 200 went up 0.32% to 8,773.5, while South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.46% to 3,445.24. The smaller Kosdaq index jumped 0.7%, ending at 863.11. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index stayed flat at 26,545.1, and China’s CSI 300 barely moved, ending at 4,501.92.

One major player in China’s mining sector made headlines too. Zijin Gold, part of Zijin Mining, filed for an HK$25 billion IPO in Hong Kong. They’re offering nearly 349 million shares at HK$71.59 each. Trading is set to begin on September 29.

In India, the Nifty 50 slid 0.55%, but Adani Enterprises spiked over 4%. That came after India’s market regulator cleared the Adani Group and Gautam Adani of some of the misconduct allegations raised by Hindenburg Research.

Your crypto news deserves attention – KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/japans-koizumi-targets-%C2%A51m-wage-boost/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.013338-5.50%
KIND
KIND$0.00688+24.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.0168+0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,959.52+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08656-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

X to take down crypto scam syndicate to ensure platform's 'absolute integrity.'
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010028-1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017821+0.37%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.000605-3.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 20:30
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Elon Musk’s X targets ‘The Com’ in fight against $2.5B crypto hacks

From XRP to Flare: Seasoned Enthusiast Shares What's Next for Ecosystem

Bitcoin Bull Cycle: Unveiling the Final Ascent Towards a Monumental Peak