Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete its majority stake acquisition of CoinPost on October 1st

PANews reported on August 22 that Japan's SBI Holdings announced that it has signed an equity transfer agreement with some shareholders of CoinPost, and plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1, 2025, and incorporate it into the group.

CoinPost is Japan's largest crypto asset and Web3 media outlet and hosts WebX, Asia's largest Web3 conference. Following the acquisition, the two companies will strengthen collaboration in media and financial services, expanding digital asset investment, information services, and co-hosting industry events.