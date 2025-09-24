The post Jaxson Dart Declared The New York Giants Starter In Just Three Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images It only took three games for the New York Giants to officially declare Jaxson Dart as its starting signal caller. According to sources from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the team’s second first-round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart will be given the reigns in the team’s final September game versus the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup for the Ole Miss product is one that won’t be devoid of its challenges. The Chargers possess the number one scoring defense through three games and have forced opposing quarterbacks to throw for under 300 passing yards and more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2). Wilson’s demotion came off the heels of his underwhelming primetime showing in the team’s home opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 160 yards, led zero touchdown drives and tossed two horrid interceptions that quelled any chance of New York making a comeback. His final throw on the night was an out-of-bounds incompletion during a fourth-down red zone play amidst a chorus of boos. It was the thirteen-year veteran’s second time in three games where he tossed for under 200 yards and had zero passing touchdowns on at least 30 pass attempts this season. Following Wilson’s underwhelming performance, head coach Brian Daboll vowed the team would “evaluate everything” to improve the unit’s anemic passing attack. Before claiming the starting gig, Dart saw on-field time during the regular season as a designated… The post Jaxson Dart Declared The New York Giants Starter In Just Three Games appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Getty Images It only took three games for the New York Giants to officially declare Jaxson Dart as its starting signal caller. According to sources from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the team’s second first-round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart will be given the reigns in the team’s final September game versus the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers. The matchup for the Ole Miss product is one that won’t be devoid of its challenges. The Chargers possess the number one scoring defense through three games and have forced opposing quarterbacks to throw for under 300 passing yards and more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2). Wilson’s demotion came off the heels of his underwhelming primetime showing in the team’s home opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 160 yards, led zero touchdown drives and tossed two horrid interceptions that quelled any chance of New York making a comeback. His final throw on the night was an out-of-bounds incompletion during a fourth-down red zone play amidst a chorus of boos. It was the thirteen-year veteran’s second time in three games where he tossed for under 200 yards and had zero passing touchdowns on at least 30 pass attempts this season. Following Wilson’s underwhelming performance, head coach Brian Daboll vowed the team would “evaluate everything” to improve the unit’s anemic passing attack. Before claiming the starting gig, Dart saw on-field time during the regular season as a designated…

Jaxson Dart Declared The New York Giants Starter In Just Three Games

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 07:36
MemeCore
M$2.38222-8.45%
Threshold
T$0.0155+0.58%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9633+1.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0136+6.68%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03773-4.31%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0001565-2.85%

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 09: Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the first quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between New York Giants and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It only took three games for the New York Giants to officially declare Jaxson Dart as its starting signal caller.

According to sources from ESPN’s NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Giants have decided to bench Russell Wilson for the team’s second first-round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Dart will be given the reigns in the team’s final September game versus the unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers.

The matchup for the Ole Miss product is one that won’t be devoid of its challenges. The Chargers possess the number one scoring defense through three games and have forced opposing quarterbacks to throw for under 300 passing yards and more interceptions (3) than touchdowns (2).

Wilson’s demotion came off the heels of his underwhelming primetime showing in the team’s home opener versus the Kansas City Chiefs. He threw for 160 yards, led zero touchdown drives and tossed two horrid interceptions that quelled any chance of New York making a comeback.

His final throw on the night was an out-of-bounds incompletion during a fourth-down red zone play amidst a chorus of boos. It was the thirteen-year veteran’s second time in three games where he tossed for under 200 yards and had zero passing touchdowns on at least 30 pass attempts this season.

Following Wilson’s underwhelming performance, head coach Brian Daboll vowed the team would “evaluate everything” to improve the unit’s anemic passing attack.

Before claiming the starting gig, Dart saw on-field time during the regular season as a designated quarterback runner against the Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Now, he’ll be leading the Giants offense in a full-time role with the expectation of elevating its inconsistent passing attack.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/kambuibomani/2025/09/23/jaxson-dart-declared-the-new-york-giants-starter-in-just-three-games/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013868-1.27%
PROJECT RESCUE
RESCUE$0.3032-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.007971-1.34%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:44
Share
Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

TLDRs; Xiaomi recalls 116,877 SU7 EVs after a fatal crash tied to flaws in driver-assist software. The recall affects vehicles produced between February 2024 and August 2025, according to Chinese regulators. Xiaomi will release an OTA update to improve system performance and safety compliance. Tesla and BYD have also faced major recalls, highlighting industry-wide EV [...] The post Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13647+4.03%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/21 00:41
Share
Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

An Ohio man reportedly fell for a TikTok romance scam and lost up to $55,000. The man, who died this summer, was living in a nursing home and began messaging with someone who called themselves “Sydney,” according to a new report from News 5 Cleveland. The man’s ex-wife, Sue Collins, tells News 5 Cleveland that […] The post Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00621-0.95%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.000019--%
Share
The Daily Hodl2025/09/23 22:30
Share

Trending News

More

A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem

Fatal Accident Triggers Xiaomi SU7 EV Recall Covering Nearly 117,000 Cars

Ohio Man Falls for ‘Too Good To Be True’ TikTok Romance Scam, Loses Up To $55,000 While in Nursing Home: Report

Lyft Stock Hits Three-Year High After Waymo Partnership

Ripple Connects Blackrock’s BUIDL to RLUSD as Institutional Tokenization Accelerates