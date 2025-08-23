Jay-Z’s Decades-Old Song Grows By 300% On Streaming, And He Had Some Help

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 02:01
Cardi B’s new single “Imaginary Playerz” is reviving interest in Jay-Z’s 1997 track “Imaginary Players,” with streams skyrocketing by more than 300%. TOPSHOT – US rapper Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award on stage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

It’s now been eight years since Jay-Z released his last solo album, 4:44. Since then, he teamed up with his wife Beyoncé and formed a group titled The Carters. Their joint project Everything Is Love managed a very short shelf life. In the years since those two efforts came and went, the celebrated hip-hop star has largely been focused on his various business ventures, although he has contributed verses to a handful of tracks by fellow stars like Pusha T, Childish Gambino, and DJ Khaled.

Now one of Jay’s own songs is enjoying a surge in popularity, but he had little to do with its comeback.

“Imaginary Playerz” Vs. “Imaginary Players”

Cardi B recently released her single “Imaginary Playerz,” which borrows heavily from Jay-Z’s track of almost the same name – his is titled “Imaginary Players.” Cardi sampled Jay’s early-career cut, and her reinvention has helped his version explode on streaming platforms.

Billboard reports that the weekend before Cardi released “Imaginary Playerz,” Jay’s track earned 103,000 streams in the United States. Thanks to renewed attention via Cardi, that figure increased to 427,000 between August 15 and 18, the first four days in which her song was available. That’s an increase of 313% in terms of total plays.

Jay-Z’s Decades-Old Song

“Imaginary Players” was originally released on Jay-Z’s album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, which arrived in November 1997 and which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The rapper’s sophomore set produced Hot 100 hits like “(Always Be My) Sunshine” with Babyface and Foxy Brown and “The City Is Mine” featuring Blackstreet.

Cardi B Will Likely Score New Hits Soon

Cardi’s “Imaginary Playerz” could be on its way to a variety of Billboard charts in a few days, after its first full tracking period finishes. The tune is the latest single from Am I the Drama?, her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore set. That project is slated to finally arrive on September 19, 2025, more than six years after she reportedly began recording it.

“WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Up” and “Outside”

“Imaginary Playerz” follows previously-released Am I the Drama? tracks “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion, “Up,” and “Outside.” That latter tune arrived just a few weeks ago and has already brought Cardi to No. 1 on several lists in the United States.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/22/jay-zs-decades-old-song-grows-by-300-on-streaming-and-he-had-some-help/

