Jeff Buckley’s Documentary Pushes His Album To A New Chart High

Jeff Buckley's Grace reenters multiple Billboard charts thanks to the documentary It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley, and it reaches a new high on the Top Alternative Albums list.

For a musician who only ever released one album, Jeff Buckley is remembered as an incredibly talented singer-songwriter who died far too young. During his lifetime, Buckley only shared the full-length Grace, but in the decades since his passing, multiple compilations and live albums have been unveiled, and his limited discography has taken on new meaning as retrospectives have established him as a formative figure in the singer-songwriter/rock space.

A new documentary about the late talent has brought Grace back to the charts — and in one instance, even to a new high point.

It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley Hits Theaters

In January of this year, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Earlier this month in August, the documentary, which features previously unseen footage and tells the story of Buckley’s life and career, hit theaters in America, an it is scheduled to arrive on HBO Max later this year.

Jeff Buckley’s Grace Reaches a New Peak

Thanks to It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley, consumption of Grace has exploded. This week, Buckley’s only proper full-length reappears at No. 24 on the Top Alternative Albums chart. That’s a new high point for the 30-plus-year-old project.

Jeff Buckley’s Only Two Charting Titles

Buckley has only scored two placements on the Top Alternative Albums chart. While Grace is his sole traditional studio album, You and I, a compilation of early recordings, arrived in 2016 and peaked at No. 4.

Grace Returns to Multiple Billboard Lists

Grace also reenters two other tallies – the Top Rock & Alternative Albums list, at No. 47, and the Billboard 200, at No. 176. On both the Americana/Folk Albums chart – where it climbs from No. 17 to No. 14 – and the Top Album Sales tally – where the set holds at No. 19 – Grace appears at all-time highs.

Sales of Grace Improved By Almost 10%

Luminate reports that Grace moved almost 9,400 equivalent units throughout the United States last week. Nearly half of that figure, 4,200 copies, were pure purchases. The release of the documentary helped sales grow by almost 10% week-over-week.