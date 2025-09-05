Jelly Roll Lands A Pair Of Hot 100 Debuts With Two Very Different Duets

Jelly Roll scores two new Hot 100 entries with “Box Me Up” and “Holy Water,” bringing his career total to 21 as he fills five slots on the chart this week. ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 12: Jelly Roll makes his way to the ring during Saturday Night’s Main Event at State Farm Arena on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Craig Melvin/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images

Jelly Roll is one of a handful of musicians who has managed to find great commercial success across a variety of genres. His earliest releases fit squarely under the hip-hop label, but he broke into the mainstream by pivoting to country, and later, rock. Over the years, he’s appeared on Billboard tallies tied to rap, rock, country, and pop. The Grammy nominee lands several smashes on the all-genre Hot 100 this frame, as two recently-released collaborations now rank among the biggest cuts in America.

“Box Me Up” Leads The Way

Between Jelly’s two new debuts on the Hot 100, “Box Me Up” with BigXThaPlug scores the higher start, as it opens at No. 61. The collaboration gives Jelly another career entry on the tally, which counts the most-consumed tracks in the United States by factoring in sales, streams, and radio play.

“Box Me Up” Lands on Multiple Rosters

The hip-hop collaboration doesn’t only reach the Hot 100. “Box Me Up” launches on three country rankings at once, hitting No. 18 on both Hot Country Songs and Country Streaming Songs lists, while nearly topping the Country Digital Song Sales chart, where it starts at No. 2. The tune also appears inside the top 20 on the overall Digital Song Sales ranking.

“Holy Water” Finally Reaches the Hot 100

Several weeks ago, Jelly rolled out “Holy Water” with electronic hitmaker Marshmello. After spending some time climbing on other lists, it finally makes its way to the Hot 100, arriving at No. 92.

“Holy Water” Climbs Across Pop And Country

“Holy Water” is currently lifting across multiple style-specific charts. The collaboration improves on two of Billboard’s three pop radio rankings, lifting to new peaks of No. 37 on the Pop Airplay roster and No. 22 on the Adult Pop Airplay tally. At the same time, it also ascends on the Hot Country Songs chart, where the unexpected pairing rises to a new highest peak of No. 27.

Five Jelly Roll Songs On The Hot 100

This week, Jelly fills five spaces on the Hot 100. Alongside the new arrivals, “Amen” with Shaboozey slips to No. 62, “Heart of Stone” holds steady at No. 86 — matching its peak — and “Bloodline” with Alex Warren dips slightly to No. 97.

21 Career Entries So Far

Jelly Roll has now collected 21 appearances on the Hot 100 throughout his career. While none have reached the top 10, three came close. “Need a Favor” peaked at No. 13, “I Am Not Okay” stalled at No. 14, and “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson stopped at No. 19. Half of all his entries have made it into the top 40, and at the rate he’s racking them up, he’ll likely add another smash or two soon.