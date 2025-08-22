Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts – Wall Street and Bitcoin Surge Higher

By: Coindoo
2025/08/22 22:27
This year, however, his tone was notably different. Powell suggested that the Fed could soon pivot toward easing, sparking a surge across both traditional markets and cryptocurrencies.

U.S. equities jumped on Friday after Powell signaled that interest rate cuts could be on the table, giving investors fresh optimism after weeks of market pressure. The policy shift talk at Jackson Hole not only lifted stocks but also rippled across the cryptocurrency market, where Bitcoin saw a boost.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 732 points, or 1.6%, closing at 45,512.25. The S&P 500 climbed 1.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 1.3%. Traders quickly priced in a 91% chance of a quarter-point cut in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Powell acknowledged that while unemployment remains historically low, monetary policy is already in “restrictive territory.” He highlighted shifting risks to the Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and full employment, pointing to broad changes in tax, trade, and immigration policy that could influence growth and inflation.

Longest ETF Outflow in Months – Is Bitcoin Undervalued Now?

The prospect of rate cuts fueled a market rotation, with investors shifting from megacap technology into small-cap and value plays. Despite Friday’s gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are still down 0.9% and 2% this week, while the Dow managed to hold a 0.3% gain.

Crypto markets also reacted positively to Powell’s remarks. Bitcoin briefly touched above $115,000, adding more than 2.5% in the past hour, as traders bet that looser monetary policy could renew institutional inflows into digital assets. Analysts suggest that lower rates reduce the appeal of bonds and cash, making Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies more attractive as alternative stores of value. Ethereum and Solana also edged higher in late trading, with market sentiment improving after a choppy August.

The connection between monetary policy and digital assets has grown stronger in recent years, with many investors treating Bitcoin as a high-beta macro asset. If Powell’s dovish tilt results in a September cut, it could reinforce the view that Bitcoin thrives in liquidity-driven environments, potentially setting the stage for another leg higher in the ongoing bull cycle.

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
A top XRP community voice has debunked the idea that XRP could realistically reach a target of $1,000 per token.  Rosa, a member of the XRP community, recently took to X to argue that the $1,000 price prediction for the token is unrealistic. According to Rosa, it is mathematically impossible for XRP to rally to that ambitious target.  Why is $1,000 Prediction Unrealistic?  Given XRP’s supply of 100 billion tokens, Rosa emphasized that its market cap would explode to $100 trillion if the $1,000 price materializes. She noted that the projected $100 trillion market cap would be ten times larger than the current global GDP.  As of 2024, the World Bank estimates the global GDP at $111.33 trillion. This implies that XRP’s estimated valuation at $1,000 (equivalent to $100 trillion) would nearly equal the value of the entire world economy.  Meanwhile, Rosa stressed that the market demand for XRP is not sufficient to push the token’s price to $1,000. She argued that it could take several years for XRP to even reach $10, a far more modest target compared to the ambitious $1,000 projection. At $10, XRP will have a market cap of $1 trillion, which is less than Bitcoin’s valuation. As a result, she warned other XRP investors to be cautious of overly ambitious predictions. https://twitter.com/Rosa_e5/status/1956780999833948572 Community Pushes Back As expected, some community members pushed back on Rosa’s claim, arguing that market cap is not a strict barrier limiting how high an asset can rally. One community member, "FutureXRP," said XRP does not require $100 trillion in new money to reach the $100 trillion valuation.  The user also argued that while the market cap of oil is up to $300 trillion, that information is not documented because it is irrelevant since oil is treated as a commodity. Therefore, they urged Rosa and other community members to adopt a similar approach for crypto assets like XRP.  Responding, Rosa said that while market cap may not be a direct indicator for price, it does reflect an asset’s size and demand. She emphasized that XRP would require substantial demand to reach the $1,000 target.  XRP to $1,000 Prediction  The discussions surrounding the XRP $1,000 price projection have become a recurring theme in the XRP community, thanks to speculation that XRP would play a significant role in the global financial system.  Earlier this month, Black Swan Capitalist co-founder Versan Aljarrah set $1,000 as XRP’s bear target if the token is leveraged as a bridge asset for global financial infrastructure.  Popular community member Armando Pantoja believes there would be a full-blown FOMO should XRP reach the $1,000 price. In his view, several investors would be struggling to own as little as 1 XRP in their portfolios.  Meanwhile, some commentators have offered a ten-year timeline for XRP to reach $1,000. As of today, XRP trades at $2.85 with a seven-day decline of 8.31%. From the current price, it must rise 34,987% to reach $1,000.
The Crypto Basic2025/08/22 22:07
Profits come from selling, not holding.
PANews2025/05/08 15:54
