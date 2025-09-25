The post Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’” Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers. Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more. Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.” Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects,… The post Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’” Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers. Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more. Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.” Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects,…

Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:58
DAR Open Network
D$0.03099+0.64%
Union
U$0.010585+4.66%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9555-1.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.657-0.48%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9528-6.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001612-4.04%

Topline

Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’”

Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers.

Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more.

Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.”

Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.”

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Crucial Quote

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is.”

What Is “the Savant” About?

The show follows a “top-secret undercover investigator known as the savant,” according to Apple, which says in its description of the show that Chastain’s character “infiltrates online hate groups to take down the most violent extremists in the U.S.” The show’s general plotline also revolves around politically motivated attacks on particular people, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Key Background

Chastain’s show is the latest piece of media shaken up in the wake of Kirk’s assassination attempt. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was briefly suspended by ABC over comments the host made about Republicans and Trump following Kirk’s death. ABC parent company Disney said it suspended Kimmel’s show “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” adding it “felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.” The show returned Tuesday after a round of talks between Kimmel and Disney.

Further Reading

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out FCC Chair And Trump As He Returns To ABC (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/24/jessica-chastain-not-aligned-with-apples-decision-to-delay-the-savant-says-mindset-behind-violence-must-be-confronted/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.043-30.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001611-3.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share
US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
Union
U$0.010645+5.01%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12112-2.92%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01577+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/09/25 07:41
Share
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) is increasing its stock repurchase program from $1 million to $100 million, following board approval on Wednesday.
1
1$0.014808+3.51%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001652-5.43%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/25 06:09
Share

Trending News

More

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev Corp raises stock buyback to $100 million

U.S. Senate Banking Committee Releases List of Participants for Crypto Tax Hearing

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025