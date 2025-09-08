Jia Yueting: C10 Treasury adds $2 million in digital asset allocation, with BNB as the largest holding

PANews reported on September 8th that Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting announced in a post that the C10 Treasury has added $2 million in digital assets. The active allocation selected BNB as its largest cryptocurrency based on three factors: its unique position in ecosystem connectivity and strategic layout; its real business revenue and stable user base; and its robust and extensive ecosystem.

On August 17th , Faraday Future announced the launch of C10 Treasury, a treasury product based on the "C10 Index." The initial phase aims to purchase crypto assets totaling $500 million to $1 billion, once the necessary funding is secured. The initial allocation will be $30 million.