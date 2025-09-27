Jito launches BAM on Solana mainnet amid rising competition

Jito has launched its Block Assembly Marketplace (BAM) on the Solana mainnet, marking a major transition from its proprietary block engine to an open-source framework.

The rollout, confirmed on Sept. 25, introduces a new architecture for block construction that emphasizes transparency, privacy, and application-level customization.

Validators are now onboarding to BAM, which allows developers to use a plugin framework enabling “application-controlled execution” (ACE) for custom ordering logic in trading platforms, including central limit order books and derivatives exchanges.

The shift could significantly expand Solana’s developer ecosystem. Cindy Leow, co-founder of Drift, said BAM could help realize Solana’s long-stated ambition of becoming an “onchain NASDAQ.” JitoDAO, the community governance arm of the protocol, stands to benefit directly.

Earlier this month, $JTO holders unanimously voted to redirect Jito Labs’ share of engine and BAM fees to the DAO. Jito co-founder Lucas Bruder estimates that BAM could generate an additional $15 million in annual revenue on top of the $4.7 million earned in Q3.

Jito already dominates Solana infrastructure, with more than 97% of the network using its validator client and its liquid staking token, jitoSOL, commanding the largest market share. However, competition is emerging.

On September 23, rival infrastructure provider Raiku announced it had raised $15 million across pre-seed and seed rounds, with Pantera Capital leading the latest financing. Meanwhile, Anza is upgrading its Agave validator client to improve speed and reliability.

This is a developing story.

This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication.

