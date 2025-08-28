Jito, the crypto of the staking network on Solana

Jito (JTO) is a crypto that entered the market less than two years ago, at the end of 2023. Technically, it is not a native cryptocurrency, but a token on Solana, as it is the token of Jito Network.

Interestingly, its market trend seems to be uncorrelated with that of SOL, the native cryptocurrency of Solana, also because it has an entirely different use.

Jito Network: liquid staking on Solana

Jito Network is a liquid staking protocol on Solana.

On the Jito Network, users can stake their SOL, and receive JitoSOL in return.

JitoSOL tokens are freely tradable on the market, at a price similar to that of SOL. In fact, over the months, the price of JitoSOL in SOL has increased linearly from 0.99 SOL to more than 1.22.

In addition to the JitoSOL token, there is also JTO, which is the governance token of Jito Network that can be used to vote on protocol amendment proposals.

Jito Network rewards users with the staking rewards received, but also allows earning MEV (Maximum Extractable Value) rewards.

In fact, its main goal is to maximize returns for those who stake their SOL, because unlike simple direct staking on Solana, which locks the SOL, Jito allows you to maintain the liquidity of your assets thanks to the JitoSOL token.

In this way, for example, it is possible to use JitoSOL tokens in other DeFi protocols to earn additional yields, such as through lending, without losing the original staking rewards on SOL.

The JTO token

As previously mentioned, JTO is the governance token of Jito Network.

Its primary function is to allow its holders to participate in the decision-making process of the Jito DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), because thanks to the JTO tokens, one has the right to vote on proposals for protocol changes.

However, it also has other secondary uses, because JTO is fundamental for the entire Jito ecosystem.

First of all, the allocation of JTO tokens has been designed to incentivize community participation by rewarding early contributors and promoting active governance.

Furthermore, although MEV rewards are distributed to JitoSOL holders, the existence of the JTO token and its governance are essential for the redistribution mechanism of these profits.

Moreover, JTO has a fixed maximum supply, which makes it a limited supply token. However, so far only 370 million tokens have been distributed out of the nearly one billion existing JTO tokens, therefore its circulating supply will continue to increase for quite some time.

For example, in September 2025 alone, an unlocking of over 11 million tokens is expected, and so on month by month until exhaustion.

JTO Price Analysis

When it landed on the crypto market in December 2023, the price of the JTO token from Jito was about $2.4.

In the world of cryptocurrency, market trends are often described using the terms bull and bear. A bull market is characterized by rising prices and investor optimism, while a bear market is marked by falling prices and widespread pessimism. Understanding these trends is crucial for investors looking to maximize their returns in the volatile crypto market. Cryptocurrencies have become a significant part of the global financial landscape, with Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the charge. These digital assets offer unique opportunities for diversification and potential high returns, but they also come with risks due to their inherent volatility. Investors must stay informed about market conditions and be prepared to adapt their strategies accordingly. Whether navigating a bull or bear market, having a well-thought-out plan can help mitigate risks and capitalize on potential gains.

To be honest, at first it started to decline, eventually dropping below $1.7, which is probably better to take as the initial reference point for analyses instead of the $2.4 from the placement.

In the early months of 2024, it followed the local bull run of the crypto markets, eventually recording its all-time high at $5.6.

However, in the following months, it corrected, ending up exhausting almost all those gains, and settling around $1.9.

Since then, it has more or less always fluctuated around $2, without a clear medium/long-term directionality (at least for now), but with a certain volatility.

For example, thanks to the Trump-trade at the end of 2024, it had risen to $3.6, but in the early months of 2025, it fell back to around $2.1.

It should be noted, however, that in April of this year it also fell below $1.6, which is lower than the $1.7 level at the end of 2023. This demonstrates how the price trend of JTO lacks direction in the medium to long term, despite the two booms at the beginning and end of 2024.

Now, however, the price has returned to around $2.

The Objectives

For now, there is still too little historical data to analyze for making long-term predictions on JTO prices. In the short term, however, it can already be said that, at this stage, it seems to be subject to lower volatility compared to other cryptos.

The main goal of the Jito project is to provide a liquid staking solution on SOL.

But its main feature is the Maximum Extractable Value (MEV), which represents the potential profits that can be realized through the prioritization or ordering of transactions on the blockchain.

Jito indeed aims to create a more equitable distribution of MEV profits, thereby reducing the potential negative impacts associated with MEV extraction.

The system used is slightly complex, but ultimately what matters for users is to stake their SOL.

So far, Jito’s contributions to the Solana ecosystem have been significant, as it has provided users with new ways to interact with DeFi. One of the ultimate goals is also to create a transparent, fair, and user-centered platform.