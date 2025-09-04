Job Openings Declined In July. These Industries Added The Most.

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 03:16
Moonveil
MORE$0.09985+2.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.0171-0.45%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00303+2.02%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02456+1.86%

Topline

The labor market appeared to remain active despite losing some momentum in July, as the hiring rate sped up despite fewer job openings, according to federal data released Wednesday.

Earlier federal data indicated hiring dropped sharply in July as the job market appeared to lose momentum.

Getty Images

Key Facts

The number of job openings declined to 7.2 million in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, below June’s 7.4 million job openings and consensus analyst estimates of 7.37 million, according to FactSet.

Labor demand appeared to remain steady in July, however, as 5.3 million people were hired, nearly matching June’s total, while the number of layoffs and discharges remained unchanged at 1.8 million.

Labor Department data released in August indicated the unemployment rate rose in line with economist forecasts of 4.2% in July, while 73,000 nonfarm jobs were added, falling well below projections and less than half the 147,000 added in June.

What Industries Opened More Jobs In July?

Construction firms added about 64,000 jobs from June to July, the most of any industry—though it also recorded the biggest uptick in layoffs and discharges with roughly 49,000 more than in June. The manufacturing industry added the second-most number of jobs (41,000) and cut 6,000 more workers month-to-month, while financial services firms added 47,000 jobs and dropped 1,000 fewer workers than the previous month. Transportation, warehousing and utilities industries added 47,000 jobs, information firms added 13,000 and accommodation and food services added 14,000. Private education and health services had the largest decline in job openings, with 181,000 fewer job openings from June to July, followed by retail (110,000) and mining and logging (13,000). The federal government reported 135,000 job openings, an uptick of 18,000 from June to July, after laying off or discharging 5,000 workers.

What Industries Laid Off More People In July?

The construction industry featured the largest increase in total layoffs in July at 49,000, followed by “other services,” which includes jobs around repair and maintenance, labor unions and personal services like barber shops and beauty salons, among others, at 29,000. Private education and health services, in addition to a steep decline in job openings, cut 22,000 workers, followed by a workforce reduction of 18,000 among arts, entertainment and creation firms. Professional and business services fired significantly fewer people (130,000) in July compared to June, when about 545,000 jobs were cut.

Where Were More People Hired In July?

The labor markets improved the most by percentage in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with the next-largest improvements in Lake County, Illinois, the Chicago, Naperville and Elgin region in Illinois and Indiana, Brownsville, Texas, and Eagle Pass, Texas, according to BLS data released last month. Charlotte, North Carolina, recorded the highest growth for employment on the year so far among metropolitan areas with a population of at least 1 million people, followed by Salt Lake City and San Antonio, Texas.

What To Watch For

A report on job openings precedes an unemployment data report from the BLS on Friday, the first for the agency since President Donald Trump fired commissioner Erika McEntarfer after alleging she manipulated jobs data during the 2024 election. Wall Street anticipates an increase in the unemployment rate to 4.3% in August from 4.2% in July, according to FactSet, as about 92,500 nonfarm jobs are expected to have been added. Trump nominated Heritage Foundation economist E.J. Antoni to succeed McEntarfer, amid criticism by Democrats that Antoni is “completely unqualified” and claims he might abuse the role as an “extreme partisan.” Before Friday’s jobs report, ADP will report private jobs data Thursday. About 83,000 private jobs are projected to have been added in August, a decrease from the 104,000 added in July.

Further Reading

ForbesThese Cities—Charlotte, Salt Lake City And More—Hired More People Last MonthBy Ty RoushForbesU.S. Economic Pessimism Grows As Worries Persist Over Rising PricesBy Ty Roush

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tylerroush/2025/09/03/job-openings-fell-in-july-but-hiring-increased-heres-what-industries-added-the-most/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$854.1+0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1241-0.56%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002568+0.23%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1478+0.27%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15421+1.38%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001608-0.67%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2811-3.40%
MAY
MAY$0.04265-0.44%
Share
PANews2024/07/03 13:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand