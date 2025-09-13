Joby Aviation (JOBY) Stock: Soars as White House Selects Company for Air Taxi Pilot Program

By: Coincentral
2025/09/13 22:36
TLDR

  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock jumped 5% after joining the White House Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program
  • The company is in the fourth of five phases of FAA type certification process for commercial deployment
  • Joby expects its first conforming aircraft to be completed this year with FAA pilot testing starting early 2026
  • The pilot program aims to fast-track mature aircraft designs into practical use while gathering regulatory data
  • JOBY shares have risen over 80% year-to-date, outperforming transportation and aerospace peers

Joby Aviation stock climbed 5% on Friday morning following news of its selection for a White House-backed pilot program. The electric air taxi company will participate in the Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)

The initiative represents a key step toward commercial air taxi operations in the United States. It’s designed to evaluate passenger, cargo, and emergency response operations before full Federal Aviation Administration approval.

Joby announced the news in a Thursday press release. The program aims to advance eVTOL operations in select markets through a presidential directive.

The company currently sits in the fourth of five phases of the FAA’s type certification process. This certification represents a crucial requirement for commercial deployment of air taxi services.

Joby expects to complete its first conforming aircraft this year. Flight testing involving FAA pilots is scheduled to begin in early 2026.

The pilot program serves multiple purposes beyond testing aircraft capabilities. It will help fast-track mature aircraft designs into practical use cases while agencies collect operational data.

Regulatory Framework Development

Federal agencies will use the pilot program to gather information for future regulations. The data collected will guide policy decisions for the emerging air taxi industry.

The program also aims to align federal, state, and local authorities on operating standards. This coordination is essential for smooth deployment across different jurisdictions.

Participation in the program puts Joby at the forefront of regulatory development. The company will help shape the standards that will govern the entire industry.

Strategic Partnerships Boost Outlook

Joby has secured several strategic agreements that strengthen its market position. The company signed a $125 million deal with Blade for air taxi services.

Integration with the Uber app provides another distribution channel for future services. This partnership could give Joby access to millions of potential customers.

These agreements have contributed to positive investor sentiment around the stock. They demonstrate real commercial interest in air taxi services.

Joby stock has surged more than 80% year-to-date. This performance significantly outpaces broader transportation and aerospace sector peers.

The company’s market capitalization now stands at $11.71 billion. Average daily trading volume has reached 33.4 million shares.

Technical indicators currently show a buy signal for the stock. The year-to-date price performance of 69.10% reflects strong investor confidence.

Investors are betting on Joby’s progress toward commercial air taxi operations. The White House pilot program selection validates this optimism with concrete regulatory support.

