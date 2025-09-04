John Deaton claims XRP army helped win Ripple case

John Deaton, the lawyer deeply involved in the Ripple case against the SEC, shares new insights into the case.

The XRP community may have made a significant difference in the Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit against Ripple. On Wednesday, Sept. 3, John Deaton, a lawyer who became a voice for XRP holders during the case, revealed just how impactful the community was.

Deaton stated that there was “conclusive evidence” of the community’s impact, both during the trial and in the ruling. Specifically, the judge cited his amicus brief and affidavits from several XRP holders in her ruling that XRP was not a security when traded on secondary markets.

The proof, according to Deaton, was in the decision itself, and it shows that any individual can make an impact, no matter how small.

Ripple VP confirms the role of the XRP army

Deaton’s comments were echoed by Deborah McCrimmon, Ripple’s vice president and deputy general counsel. In a Sept. 2 interview on the Penta Podcast, she revealed that members of the XRP community actively contributed valuable work to the case. This volunteer work saved Ripple “millions” in legal fees, she explained.