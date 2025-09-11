‘John Wick’ Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ Gets STARZ Streaming Premiere Date

Partial poster for “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.” Lionsgate

Ana de Armas’ action thriller “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina,” featuring Keanu Reeves, is coming soon to streaming video on demand on STARZ.

Directed by Len Wiseman, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The film opened in theaters on June 6 before arriving on digital streaming via premium video on demand on July 1.

ForbesLiam Neeson’s ‘The Naked Gun’ Gets Paramount+ Streaming Date, Report Says

The official summary for the film reads, “From the world of John Wick comes Ballerina, a gripping new chapter in the global phenomenon that revolutionized modern action cinema.

“Ana de Armas (No Time to Die, Blonde) stars as a fierce young assassin trained in the deadly traditions of the Ruska Roma, determined to hunt down those who destroyed her family. Fueled by grief and armed with relentless skill, her journey for vengeance ignites a high-stakes battle for survival.”

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina also stars Anjelica Huston, Ian McShane, Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus and the late Lance Reddick.

ForbesWhen Is ‘South Park’ Season 27 Returning With Episode 5?

STARZ announced on Wednesday that From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will arrive on SVOD on its streaming platform on Thursday, Sept. 25.

STARZ is currently available to new subscribers ad-free for $3.99 per month (for three months) or $23.99 for a year. Normally, the STARZ app is $10.99 per month or $69.99 per year.

Ana De Armas Said Her Training For ‘From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina’ ‘Transformed’ Her

Given the amount of physically intense action work she has in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, Ana de Armas told Moviefone in an interview prior to the release of the film in theaters that training for the movie pushed her to her limits, but “it was wonderful.”

“I enjoyed every second of it. I also was in a lot of pain at times, but it was part of the process, and it just transformed me,” de Armas told Moviefone. “It pushed me to my limits, it changed my body, it changed my endurance, my discipline, and the way I just approached my everyday life during filming.

ForbesWhat Time Does Documentary ‘AKA Charlie Sheen’ Debut On Netflix?

“It was just great to feel like you’re getting good at something, like you’re learning new stuff,” de Armas added. “I love that, learning new skills and that you’re capable of doing these things. It was fun.”

Rated R, From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is new on STARZ on Sept. 25.

ForbesWhat’s Next For ‘Dexter: Resurrection’ After Season 1?