JP Morgan Accumulating Billions? ETF Hype Puts Attention On Unilabs Staking

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:38
The crypto market has been buzzing as investors eye Ripple’s next move. With XRP price prediction heating up and whales like JP Morgan quietly accumulating billions worth of tokens, the stage is set for high volatility ahead. Ripple’s recent dip hasn’t shaken big players; instead, it’s fueling speculation about a breakout. 

But while XRP price prediction grabs headlines, Unilabs Finance is emerging as a strong alternative with its AI-backed asset management model and rapidly growing presale momentum. Continue reading this article to find out more about it. 

Ripple News: Whale Activity Reshapes XRP Price Prediction

Ripple fell roughly 6% in the last 24 hours, returning to the $2.95-$3.00 range after briefly reaching $3.14 earlier in the session. The dip coincided with the larger crypto sell-off, prompted by fears about US Federal Reserve policies and strong selling pressure in BTC and ETH.

In contrast, according to CoinMarketCap, Ripple’s trading volumes increased 115% during the fall, suggesting that smaller retail investors panicked while larger players secretly bought them. Blockchain trackers suggest that the Ripple whales have been exceptionally active despite market volatility. 

Between August 12 and 15, more than 440 million XRP, or about $3.8 billion, flowed into whale-controlled accounts. On August 15, 120 million tokens were taken in despite Ripple’s market capitalization falling by over $10 billion. 

These confusing movements have shaken up the XRP price predictions. However, as per the latest XRP price prediction, Ripple’s $3.00 to $3.10 support band has become the battlefield. If buyers hold that line, XRP might make another push for the $3.20-$3.35 resistance level. A break above it can translate to a 60% rise, with targets reaching $4.47 in the coming months.

However, the risks are also evident with this XRP price prediction. If $3.00 fails, XRP may fall below $2.70, or worse, to $2.50 levels last seen earlier this summer. A symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart indicates that a breakthrough is coming; however, the direction is undecided.

Unilabs Finance Introduces the World’s First AI-Driven Asset Manager

The XRP price predictions are giving mixed signals, as whales are accumulating the Ripple token at a crazy pace despite its recent drop to new lows. However, amidst this, there is this one project, Unilabs Finance, that is showing clear signs of upcoming gains only.

Unilabs Finance is the world’s first completely AI-backed asset manager that is here to transform the way investors invest, manage, and allocate our capital. 

The best part about Unilabs is its multi-fund working model. It offers a wide range of investment funds that align with different investor categories. These funds include the AI Fund, BTC Fund, RWA Fund, and Mining Fund. There is another thing that sets these funds apart, which is their launchpad, which uses AI to update investors about each micro movement in the market.

Another leading feature of Unilabs is its AI-powered portfolio management model. It lets investors reduce risk exposure to a greater extent, as this tool automatically updates investors’ portfolios with the ongoing market trends and shifts. 

While prominent crypto projects have limited transparency, Unilabs is the only asset management platform that operates on a fully transparent profit-sharing system. It provides various investment options, such as yield and arbitrage, which are pooled and given to investors. This provides a regular source of profit and open access to fund performance.

UNIL’s Viral Presale Raises $13.7M And Counting

Despite being introduced not long ago, Unilabs Finance has over $32 million in assets under management (AUM). This massive demand appears to be due to its AI-powered features, which help investors to stay ahead of the overall market and capitalize on each emerging opportunity. 

This AI protocol is currently trending for its viral presale that has collected over $13.7M. Each UNIL token is currently priced at $0.01 as of stage 7, which has just recently started. Top market analysts forecast that if Unilabs continues to offer such high-end utility alongside high profit potential, it could soon be the leading name in its niche. 

Discover More About Unilabs:

Presale: https://www.unilabs.finance/

Buy Presale: https://buy.unilabs.finance/

Telegram: https://t.me/s/unilabsofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/unilabsofficial

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/xrp-price-prediction-jp-morgan-accumulating-billions-etf-hype-puts-attention-on-unilabs-staking/

