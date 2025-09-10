JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the economy ‘is weakening’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 01:31
Chainbase
C$0,236-7,70%
Threshold
T$0,01637+0,61%
Union
U$0,00977-3,07%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10062+1,41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016008-14,61%

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon speaking with CNBC’s Leslie Picker in Charlotte, N.C. on July 31st, 2025.

David A. Grogan | CNBC

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said that a Labor Department report released Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. economy is slowing down.

The department revised lower its nonfarm payrolls data for the year through March 2025 by 911,000 jobs from initial estimates. That was on the high side of Wall Street’s expectations for a downward shift and the biggest revision in more than two decades.

 “I think the economy is weakening,” Dimon said. “Whether it’s on the way to recession or just weakening, I don’t know.”

Dimon said that, as the biggest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan is privy to a spectrum of data around consumers, corporations and global trade. Most consumers still have jobs and are spending money, depending on their income levels, but their confidence may have just taken a hit.

“There’s a lot of different factors in the economy right now,” Dimon said, citing the weakening consumer and still-robust corporate profit. “We just have to wait and see.”

The Federal Reserve will “probably” reduce its benchmark interest rate at an upcoming meeting, though that might not “be consequential to the economy,” Dimon said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/09/jpmorgan-jamie-dimon-economy.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

PEPE tests key support as Elon Musk’s frog post sparks speculation of a meme coin rally. #sponsoredcontent
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0,00000009922-1,81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,004707-1,52%
Pepe
PEPE$0,00001023-0,38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/22 02:37
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04842+12,57%
BULLS
BULLS$534,58+0,27%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00644-1,97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

PANews reported on June 22 that according to News.bitcoin, although Bitcoin has remained above $100,000 for 45 consecutive days, its price has fallen slightly since reaching a peak of $108,990
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0832-8,26%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Will Elon Musk’s frog post trigger the next PEPE pump?

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Multiple addresses that have been dormant for about 8 years have transferred about 801 bitcoins in the past 3 days

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months

First US DOGE ETF to begin trading on Thursday — Bloomberg analyst