JPMorgan Commits $500 Million to AI Hedge Fund Numerai as Crypto Token Surges

TLDR

JPMorgan Asset Management committed up to $500 million to AI hedge fund Numerai, potentially doubling its assets under management

Numerai grew from $60 million to $450 million in assets over three years and delivered 25% net returns in 2024

The fund’s native cryptocurrency Numeraire (NMR) surged 38% following the JPMorgan announcement

Numerai operates using crowdsourced AI models built by thousands of data scientists worldwide

The investment highlights growing institutional interest in crypto-friendly money managers

JPMorgan Asset Management has committed up to $500 million to Numerai, an artificial intelligence hedge fund that operates its own cryptocurrency token. The allocation will be deployed over the next year and could more than double Numerai’s current assets under management.

Numerai confirmed the investment on Tuesday, with returns tied to its crowdsourced trading models built by thousands of data scientists worldwide. The San Francisco-based fund describes itself as an “AI hedge fund built by a network of data scientists.”

The hedge fund has experienced rapid growth over the past three years. It expanded from managing $60 million to approximately $450 million in assets under management. Since its launch in 2015, Numerai has grown to roughly $450 million total.

In 2024, Numerai delivered a net return of more than 25% through strategies combining crowdsourcing, artificial intelligence, and quantitative approaches. The fund’s performance has attracted backing from prominent investors including Paul Tudor Jones.

Cryptocurrency Token Reaction

Numerai operates its own cryptocurrency called Numeraire (NMR), which launched in 2017. Following Tuesday’s JPMorgan announcement, NMR surged more than 38% to trade at $11.40. Daily trading volumes increased by over 880%, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Numeraire (NMR) Price

In July, Numerai began repurchasing NMR tokens, starting with $1 million in buybacks. The token’s price jump reflects investor enthusiasm about the institutional backing from JPMorgan.

JPMorgan did not respond to requests for comment about the investment. However, the Wall Street bank has steadily increased its involvement in digital assets in recent years.

The bank has partnered with Coinbase to facilitate crypto purchases for clients. JPMorgan is reportedly exploring stablecoin issuance and crypto-backed lending services that would allow clients to borrow against Bitcoin and Ether holdings.

Growing AI-Crypto Integration

Numerai represents a growing convergence between artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency technologies. The fund blends AI, blockchain technology, and crowdsourced prediction models to guide its investment strategy.

This trend extends beyond hedge funds into other sectors. Bitcoin mining companies like Hive Digital, Hut 8, TeraWulf, and IREN have begun reallocating resources toward AI and high-performance computing workloads.

Numerai is now scaling its team to match the expanded opportunity from the JPMorgan investment. The company recently hired an AI researcher formerly at Meta and a trading engineer formerly at Voleon, among other new staff members.

The post JPMorgan Commits $500 Million to AI Hedge Fund Numerai as Crypto Token Surges appeared first on CoinCentral.