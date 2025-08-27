JPMorgan Invests $500M In Numerai; NMR Price Up 33%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:33
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03827-12.26%
GET
GET$0.009956-1.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10171+1.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000552+9.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+8.05%
Numeraire
NMR$16.772+111.52%

JPMorgan Chase has invested $500 million in the AI hedge fund Numerai. The San Francisco-based hedge fund has now doubled its assets under management, after growing its AUM from $60 million to $450 million at the time of this writing.

Numerai Secures $500 Million Investment From JPMorgan

In a press release, the team behind the AI hedge fund announced that JPMorgan has invested in the fund, securing $500 million in capacity. The asset manager is now one of the largest allocators to the quantitative strategies worldwide, including in machine learning quantitative funds.

With the latest funding, Numerai is keen to expand its workforce. The company highlighted that it has recently hired an artificial intelligence (AI) researcher who formerly worked at Meta, as well as a trading engineer who formerly worked at Voleon. 

According to Richard Crain, the founder of Numerai, in an interview with Bloomberg, investors waited until the firm proved it could sustain performance. Moreover, the company has existed in the industry since 2015.

“When you’re doing something unusual and different, they might wait even longer before they get excited,” Craib stated.

JPMorgan’s investment will play a crucial role in helping Numerai create a hedge fund for the AI era. Already, Numerai has attracted 517 data scientists to its leaderboard, who have staked 784,044 NMR tokens, along with approximately 4,238 signal models.

Last year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon announced that the bank is expanding its use of AI to transform banking processes. Moreover, the bank has worked with several AI projects, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

NMR Price Surges Over 33% Today

Following the announcement, NMR price surged more than 33 percent on Tuesday to trade at about $11.71. The small-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $125 million, has since surged to the highest level in three months, possibly ending its consolidation. Notably, this rally comes amid a market correction in the broader crypto market. 

Source: TradingView; NMR Daily Chart

On July 17, 2025, Numerai announced a strategic NMR buyback from the open market. Notably, the company initiated a buyback of $1 million worth of NMR with the help of the Coinbase Global crypto exchange.

The NMR buyback followed a strategic halving of the token’s total supply, and is currently capped at 11 million tokens. According to Numerai, it currently holds about 3 million NMR tokens through its treasury.

Why The Investment Matters

The strategic investment of $500 million from JPMorgan to Numerai will help validate its radical AI-driven hedge fund model. Moreover, the company now has a whopping $1 billion in AUM, thus upsizing Numerai to a unicorn status.

In 2024, the Numerai global equity hedge fund achieved a 25.45 percent net return, accompanied by a 2.75 Sharpe ratio. Notably, Numerai has only had a single down month, outshining most traditional hedge funds globally.

The approval from JPMorgan will play a crucial role in NMR price action in the near future. Moreover, altcoins backed by traditional financial institutions have attracted more attention from speculative crypto traders.

Potential buybacks of NMR tokens are more likely to occur to strengthen its market structure further. Furthermore, Numerai announced that it had just kicked off strategic NMR buybacks from the open market.

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/jpmorgan-invests-500m-in-ai-hedge-fund-numerai-nmr-price-up-33/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

PANews June 20 news, Singapore crypto investment institution QCP Capital issued a statement saying that the global market remains on the sidelines, and investors are assessing the possibility of geopolitical
MAY
MAY$0.0448+1.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 17:06
Share
Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CCTV news, Iran and Israel announced a formal ceasefire.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 11:15
Share
Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

In order to remove integration drift, this research presents DeRO, a unique dead reckoning architecture that replaces the conventional function of accelerometers as the principal sensor for position determination with the Doppler velocity of a 4D FMCW radar. It incorporates this with gyroscope data and updates a Kalman filter using accelerometer tilt and radar range measurements. By lowering position error by 47%, this system performs noticeably better than the most advanced radar-inertial techniques.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1794+15.00%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5259+4.30%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001823-3.18%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 04:47
Share

Trending News

More

Opinion: The crypto market is still in a state of preparation, and volatility may explode at any time

Iran and Israel announce official ceasefire

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Thai SEC opens consultation period for token issuance rules

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark