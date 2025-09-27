The post JPMorgan Reveals Its Forecast on the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts and Discusses the US Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Priya Misra, fixed income securities portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, commented on the US economy, interest rate outlook, and bond markets on the Squawk Box program on CNBC. Misra stated that current interest rates remain restrictive, saying, “I think the Fed will continue to gradually cut interest rates. There are differing opinions on where the neutral interest rate level is, but market data will guide the Fed.” Misra emphasized the strength of corporate balance sheets and the structurally sound environment, but noted that customs duties and high interest rates create cyclical pressure on growth. Therefore, he argued that investors should create diversified portfolios: “Fixed-income assets provide both returns and protection against a slowing economy.” Misra also shared his expectations for the bond market, stating that medium- and long-term, high-quality corporate bonds appear attractive, but caution is exercised against lower-grade, high-yield bonds. Misra noted that the US economy is still performing relatively strongly on a global scale, adding, “We need to hedge the US rather than sell it.” Misra noted that uncertainties regarding the labor market persist, adding that customs duties and possible government shutdowns could put pressure on employment, and that the Fed is therefore cautious about downside risks to employment. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-reveals-its-forecast-on-the-feds-interest-rate-cuts-and-discusses-the-us-economy/The post JPMorgan Reveals Its Forecast on the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts and Discusses the US Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Priya Misra, fixed income securities portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, commented on the US economy, interest rate outlook, and bond markets on the Squawk Box program on CNBC. Misra stated that current interest rates remain restrictive, saying, “I think the Fed will continue to gradually cut interest rates. There are differing opinions on where the neutral interest rate level is, but market data will guide the Fed.” Misra emphasized the strength of corporate balance sheets and the structurally sound environment, but noted that customs duties and high interest rates create cyclical pressure on growth. Therefore, he argued that investors should create diversified portfolios: “Fixed-income assets provide both returns and protection against a slowing economy.” Misra also shared his expectations for the bond market, stating that medium- and long-term, high-quality corporate bonds appear attractive, but caution is exercised against lower-grade, high-yield bonds. Misra noted that the US economy is still performing relatively strongly on a global scale, adding, “We need to hedge the US rather than sell it.” Misra noted that uncertainties regarding the labor market persist, adding that customs duties and possible government shutdowns could put pressure on employment, and that the Fed is therefore cautious about downside risks to employment. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-reveals-its-forecast-on-the-feds-interest-rate-cuts-and-discusses-the-us-economy/

JPMorgan Reveals Its Forecast on the Fed’s Interest Rate Cuts and Discusses the US Economy

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:06
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009882-41.54%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1524+1.73%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00961-15.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001564+1.49%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0049-10.09%

Priya Misra, fixed income securities portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management, commented on the US economy, interest rate outlook, and bond markets on the Squawk Box program on CNBC.

Misra stated that current interest rates remain restrictive, saying, “I think the Fed will continue to gradually cut interest rates. There are differing opinions on where the neutral interest rate level is, but market data will guide the Fed.”

Misra emphasized the strength of corporate balance sheets and the structurally sound environment, but noted that customs duties and high interest rates create cyclical pressure on growth. Therefore, he argued that investors should create diversified portfolios: “Fixed-income assets provide both returns and protection against a slowing economy.”

Misra also shared his expectations for the bond market, stating that medium- and long-term, high-quality corporate bonds appear attractive, but caution is exercised against lower-grade, high-yield bonds. Misra noted that the US economy is still performing relatively strongly on a global scale, adding, “We need to hedge the US rather than sell it.”

Misra noted that uncertainties regarding the labor market persist, adding that customs duties and possible government shutdowns could put pressure on employment, and that the Fed is therefore cautious about downside risks to employment.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgan-reveals-its-forecast-on-the-feds-interest-rate-cuts-and-discusses-the-us-economy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

The post Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum is poised to further its continuous development with the introduction of the Fusaka upgrade, earmarked for early December. The timeline was disclosed during a recent All Core Developers Consensus call, revealing plans to elevate the blockchain’s capacity and efficiency. Continue Reading:Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereum-sets-december-date-for-fusaka-upgrade
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009854-41.72%
Core DAO
CORE$0.3883+4.94%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007419-1.70%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 21:41
Share
Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

Taiko and Chainlink Data Streams to deliver secure, high-speed onchain data by empowering next-generation DeFi protocols and institutional-grade adoption.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001494-2.67%
Taiko
TAIKO$0.3611+6.26%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:10
Share
NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

The NYDFS urges financial institutions to integrate blockchain analytics tools into compliance programs.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00489-10.27%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 14:56
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Sets December Date for Fusaka Upgrade

Taiko and Chainlink to Unleash Reliable Onchain Data for DeFi Ecosystem

NYDFS orders banks to adopt blockchain analysis: what changes now

FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy